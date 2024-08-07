wrestling / News
Heritage Cup Match & More Set For Next Week’s WWE NXT
August 6, 2024 | Posted by
WWE has announced a Heritage Cup match and more for next week’s episode of WWE NXT. The following matches were announced for next week’s episode, which airs Tuesday night on USA Network:
* NXT Heritage Cup Match: Tony D’Angelo vs. Charlie Dempsey
* NXT Tag Team Championship Match: Chase U vs. Nathan Frazer & Axiom OR MSK
* NXT North Americanb Championship Match: Oba Femi vs. TBA
* Eddy Thorpe vs. Lexis King