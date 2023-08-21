wrestling / News
Highlight Videos From IMPACT x NJPW: Multiverse United 2
August 21, 2023 | Posted by
Impact Wrestling has released some highlight clips from Sunday’s IMPACT x NJPW: Multiverse United 2 featuring Giulia and more. You can see the videos below from the show:
