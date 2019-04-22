wrestling / News

Highlights From Finn Balor vs. Elias At The Shield’s Final Chapter

April 21, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Finn Balor The Shield's Last Stand

– Finn Balor faced off with Elias in the opening match of Sunday night’s The Shield’s Final Chapter. Balor interrupted Elias’ opening performance for an Intercontinental Championship defense against his fellow new arrival to Smackdown, ultimately proving victorious. You can see highlights from the match below.

