wrestling / News
Highlights From Finn Balor vs. Elias At The Shield’s Final Chapter
– Finn Balor faced off with Elias in the opening match of Sunday night’s The Shield’s Final Chapter. Balor interrupted Elias’ opening performance for an Intercontinental Championship defense against his fellow new arrival to Smackdown, ultimately proving victorious. You can see highlights from the match below.
Our full coverage of the show is here.
How DARE @IAmEliasWWE say he's happy that tonight is #ShieldsFinalChapter? 😡 pic.twitter.com/AZenu5h8xq
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) April 22, 2019
Your #ICChampion is in the house! @FinnBalor #ShieldsFinalChapter pic.twitter.com/Z4SnWuCQob
— WWE (@WWE) April 22, 2019
Nice song, @IAmEliasWWE.
Would be a shame if one of #SDLive's newest acquisitions showed up right in the middle of it…@FinnBalor #ShieldsFinalChapter pic.twitter.com/BELymSGRMI
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) April 22, 2019
Not your average duet.@IAmEliasWWE @FinnBalor #ShieldsFinalChapter pic.twitter.com/1XF4yzUBKz
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) April 22, 2019
.@IAmEliasWWE is putting @FinnBalor to the test!
The #ICChampion's title is on the line RIGHT NOW on @WWENetwork! #ShieldsFinalChapter pic.twitter.com/S1mL6xvGWU
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) April 22, 2019
#2Sweet or nah? @IAmEliasWWE #ShieldsFinalChapter pic.twitter.com/qAkmXxKzLs
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) April 22, 2019
Tfw you realize @FinnBalor is about to turn the tides of this match… #ShieldsFinalChapter pic.twitter.com/iBDFVtm8zO
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) April 22, 2019
Best seats in the house. #ShieldsFinalChapter pic.twitter.com/CJgHA35FbR
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) April 22, 2019
.@FinnBalor and @IAmEliasWWE are battling DANGEROUSLY CLOSE to the announce desk with the #ICTitle on the line! #ShieldsFinalChapter pic.twitter.com/gouh9hhhxY
— WWE (@WWE) April 22, 2019
That's the face of someone who is STILL your #ICChampion! @FinnBalor #ShieldsFinalChapter pic.twitter.com/Z1RG4B9yfl
— WWE (@WWE) April 22, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Cody vs. Dustin Rhodes Announced For AEW Double or Nothing
- Lana Talks About How Long She Wants to Stay With WWE, Says She Wants To Be Manager for International Talent
- Bruce Prichard on Triple H Getting Drafted to Smackdown in 2004, Why Vince McMahon Quickly Put Him Back on Raw
- Lana Reveals Her Reaction To WWE Telling Her To Fade Out Her Accent, Says WWE Never Gave Her an Explanation