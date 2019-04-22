Highlights From Finn Balor vs. Elias At The Shield’s Final Chapter

– Finn Balor faced off with Elias in the opening match of Sunday night’s The Shield’s Final Chapter. Balor interrupted Elias’ opening performance for an Intercontinental Championship defense against his fellow new arrival to Smackdown, ultimately proving victorious. You can see highlights from the match below.

Our full coverage of the show is here.

Nice song, @IAmEliasWWE. Would be a shame if one of #SDLive's newest acquisitions showed up right in the middle of it…@FinnBalor #ShieldsFinalChapter pic.twitter.com/BELymSGRMI — WWE Network (@WWENetwork) April 22, 2019