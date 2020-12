Highlights From WWE Universal Title Match at TLC

It was a brutal fight between Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens at WWE TLC for Reigns’ Universal Championship, but the champion left with his title in the end. Reigns defeated Owens with plenty of help from Jey Uso to keep his reign atop Smackdown going. You can see pics and video from the match below.

Reigns has now been champion for 113 days, having won the belt from The Fiend at Payback. Our ongoing live coverage of TLC is here.