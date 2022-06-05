Highlights of NXT Women’s Championship Match at In Your House (Clips)

Toxic Attraction made a clean sweep at WWE NXT In Your House, as Mandy Rose retained the NXT Women’s title against Wendy Choo. Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne had retained their NXT Women’s tag team titles earlier in the night. Choo was yanked from the top rope by Rose, who then hit her with a knee to the face to get the pinfall.

Mandy Rose has been champion since NXT Halloween Havoc on October 26 of last year, where she beat Raquel Rodriguez. She has held the gold for 222 days.

