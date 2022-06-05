wrestling / News
Highlights of NXT Women’s Championship Match at In Your House (Clips)
Toxic Attraction made a clean sweep at WWE NXT In Your House, as Mandy Rose retained the NXT Women’s title against Wendy Choo. Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne had retained their NXT Women’s tag team titles earlier in the night. Choo was yanked from the top rope by Rose, who then hit her with a knee to the face to get the pinfall.
Mandy Rose has been champion since NXT Halloween Havoc on October 26 of last year, where she beat Raquel Rodriguez. She has held the gold for 222 days.
You can follow along with our live coverage of the show here.
It's time to get up, @therealestwendy!#NXTIYH pic.twitter.com/qvo6wRqIgQ
— NXT In Your House is streaming LIVE! (@WWENXT) June 5, 2022
THE Attraction #NXTIYH @WWE_MandyRose pic.twitter.com/7F1FeE9ols
— NXT In Your House is streaming LIVE! (@WWENXT) June 5, 2022
.@WWE_MandyRose is NOT playing games!#NXTIYH @therealestwendy pic.twitter.com/so8nHB8ynG
— NXT In Your House is streaming LIVE! (@WWENXT) June 5, 2022
Unbelievable! 😡#NXTIYH @WWE_MandyRose @therealestwendy pic.twitter.com/8IENZm9HS8
— NXT In Your House is streaming LIVE! (@WWENXT) June 5, 2022
.@WWE_MandyRose puts @therealestwendy to sleep at #NXTIYH pic.twitter.com/FOTQKYpvcv
— NXT In Your House is streaming LIVE! (@WWENXT) June 5, 2022
What a night for #ToxicAttraction! #NXTIYH @WWE_MandyRose @jacyjaynewwe @gigidolin_wwe pic.twitter.com/SRswibJDpn
— NXT In Your House is streaming LIVE! (@WWENXT) June 5, 2022