Join 411’s Live WWE NXT In Your House Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

NXT In Your House 2022

Date: June 4, 2022

Location: Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, Florida

Commentators: Wade Barrett, Vic Joseph

We’re back with another special show as NXT gets in on another WWE pay per view weekend. This time around they’re dusting off another classic with In Your House, which has very little to do with what we’ll be seeing. The card is fairly short but there are five titles being defended, making it pretty stacked at the same time. Let’s get to it.