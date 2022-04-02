wrestling / News
Highlights From WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony: Undertaker, Vader, Steiners, More
April 2, 2022 | Posted by
WWE has released highlights from Friday night’s WWE Hall of Fame ceremony featuring the Undertaker, Vader, the Steiner Brothers and more. You can see the highlights clips below from the show, and see our full report here.
The @undertaker has faced them all in his unparalleled career.@VinceMcMahon personally inducts #ThePhenom into the #WWEHOF! pic.twitter.com/Qtsmo8tY0t
— WWE (@WWE) April 2, 2022
What a moment!
The WWE Universe showers the legendary @undertaker with praise as #ThePhenom takes his rightful place in the #WWEHOF. #ThankYouTaker pic.twitter.com/o62a4PkYDP
— WWE (@WWE) April 2, 2022
"Never say never." 👀#WWEHOF @undertaker pic.twitter.com/Zm80rseMvR
— WWE (@WWE) April 2, 2022
