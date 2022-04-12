wrestling / News
Highspots Wrestling Network Adds WrestleCon 2022 Events, SHIMMER Vol. 24-25
– The Highspots Wrestling Network has added the following events to its library for this week, including WrestleCon 2022 events and SHIMMER Vol. 24-25. You can check out the updated Highspots listing below:
WrestleCon: Mark Hitchcock Memorial Supershow (IPPV Replay)
On March 31st Mark Hitchcock Memorial Supershow 2022 Was live on FITE, relive all the action now! #WrestleCon
The Briscoes (Jay & Mark Briscoe) vs The Rottweilers (Low Ki & Homicide)
Minoru Suzuki vs Biff Busick.
Timothy Thatcher vs Tomohiro Ishii
10 Man Tag: Team Onita vs Team PCO
Speedball Mike Bailey vs Bandido
Athena vs Mia Yim
Josh Alexander & Black Taurus & Ace Austin vs Michael Oku & Rey Horus & Laredo kid
The Husband vs The Wife
John Morrison vs Taya Valkyrie
Plus more surprises….
WrestleCon: US VS The World (IPPV Replay)
On April 2nd USA vs The World 2022 is live on FITE as part of FITE Fest | WrestleCon bundle! The full lineup is now revealed and you can check it below:
Undisputed British Cruiserweight Championship Match:
Michael Oku vs Rich Swann
Warrior Wrestling Championship Match:
Sam Adonis vs La Hiedra vs Mr. Iguana Golden Dragon vs Fight Panther Jr
Big Damo vs Calvin Tankman
Gringo Loco & Flip Gordon & Caleb Konley vs Aeroboy & Aramis & Arez
Davey Richards vs Mike Bailey
Rachael Ellering vs Jessica Troy
Workhorsemen vs Bandido & Extreme Tiger
3.19.22 – EPIC: The 18 Year Anniversary Event – AAW Pro – Logan Square Auditorium – Chicago
Shane Hollister vs. Stephen Wolf
Silas Young vs. Conan Lycan
Vert Vixen vs. Sierra
Fred Yehi vs. Gnarls Garvin
Ren Jones vs. Manders
Gringo Loco vs. Jake Something vs. Myron Reed vs. Brayden Lee
Ace Perry vs. Levi Everett
Davey Vega vs. Ace Steel
Hakim Zane/Karam vs. ACH/Jah-C
SHIMMER Volume 24
It’s a tag team main event for SHIMMER Volume 24 as Cheerleader Melissa & MsChif take on Sara Del Rey & Amazing Kong! Plus a rematch of their Volume 21 match between Wesna Busic and LuFisto, the feud continues between Allison Danger and Portia Perez with a No Disqualification Street Fight, and more! – Berwyn, IL 5.02.09
Cheerleader Melissa & MsChif vs. Sara Del Rey & Amazing Kong
LuFisto vs. Wesna Busic
No Disqualification Street Fight: Allison Danger vs. Portia Perez
No Time Limit: Daizee Haze vs. Nicole Matthews
Serena Deeb vs. Cat Power
Nikki Roxx & Ariel vs. Rain & Jetta
Madison Eagles vs. Mercedes Martinez
Jennifer Blake vs. Amber O’Neal
Tenille & Rayna Von Tash vs. Lexie Fyfe & Malia Hosaka
Jessie McKay vs. Kellie Skater
SHIMMER Volume 25
“The Croatian Panther” Wesna Busic challenges “Your Soul’s Tormentor” MsChif in the main event of SHIMMER Volume 25. Plus Ashley Lane & Nevaeh put the SHIMMER Tag Team Championship on the line against Sara Del Rey & Amazing Kong, Allison Danger continues her rivalry with Portia Perez in tag team action, and more! Berwyn, IL – 5.03.09
SHIMMER Championship Match: MsChif vs. Wesna Busic
SHIMMER Tag Team Championship Match: Ashley Lane & Nevaeh vs. Sara Del Rey & Amazing Kong
Serena Deeb vs. Mercedes Martinez
Allison Danger & Daizee Haze vs. Portia Perez & Nicole Matthews
LuFisto vs. Amber O’Neal
Cheerleader Melissa vs. Jessie McKay
Jennifer Blake vs. Rain
Nikki Roxx vs. Melanie Cruise
Ariel vs. Rachel Summerlyn vs. Kellie Skater vs. Cat Power
Tenille vs. Jetta
AML Wrestling Presents: All For The Glory – February 27th 2022 – Davie County Community Park – Mocksville, NC
1. Arik Royal vs Gustavo vs Axton Ray
2. The Lineage vs JR Miller and JB Cole
3. Kasey Fox vs Janai Kai
4. T.I.M. (c) vs Davey Richards for the AML Wrestling prestige Championship
5. Future Stars of AML Wrestling Battle Royal
6. Brad Attitude vs George South
7. Caprice Coleman (c) vs Matt Taven for the AML Wrestling Championship
AML Wrestling Presents: Seize the Moment – March 27th 2022 – The Maddawg Center – Kernersville, NC
1. Jay Malachi vs Bojack vs Colby Corino
2. White Mike vs Cyrus the Destroyer
3. Arik Royal vs George South
4. T.I.M. (c) vs Zuka King for the AML Wrestling Prestige Championship
5. Caprice Coleman (c) vs Jason Kincaid for the AML Wrestling Championship
6. TEXAS DEATH MATCH – The Dawson Brothers (c) vs The Lineage for the AML Wrestling World Tag Team Championships
Best of ICW Vol. 3: Tito Santana
Wrestling War Classics takes a look back at Tito Santana’s illustrious career in the ICW!
Tito Santana vs. Tony Atlas
Tito Santana vs. L.A. Gore
Tito Santana vs. Manny Fernandez
Tito Santana vs. Demolition Blast
*For the vacant ICW Title* – Tito Santana vs. Greg “The Hammer” Valentine
