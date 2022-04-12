Highspots Wrestling Network Adds WrestleCon 2022 Events, SHIMMER Vol. 24-25

– The Highspots Wrestling Network has added the following events to its library for this week, including WrestleCon 2022 events and SHIMMER Vol. 24-25. You can check out the updated Highspots listing below:

WrestleCon: Mark Hitchcock Memorial Supershow (IPPV Replay)

On March 31st Mark Hitchcock Memorial Supershow 2022 Was live on FITE, relive all the action now! #WrestleCon

The Briscoes (Jay & Mark Briscoe) vs The Rottweilers (Low Ki & Homicide)

Minoru Suzuki vs Biff Busick.

Timothy Thatcher vs Tomohiro Ishii

10 Man Tag: Team Onita vs Team PCO

Speedball Mike Bailey vs Bandido

Athena vs Mia Yim

Josh Alexander & Black Taurus & Ace Austin vs Michael Oku & Rey Horus & Laredo kid

The Husband vs The Wife

John Morrison vs Taya Valkyrie

Plus more surprises….

WrestleCon: US VS The World (IPPV Replay)

On April 2nd USA vs The World 2022 is live on FITE as part of FITE Fest | WrestleCon bundle! The full lineup is now revealed and you can check it below:

Undisputed British Cruiserweight Championship Match:

Michael Oku vs Rich Swann

Warrior Wrestling Championship Match:

Sam Adonis vs La Hiedra vs Mr. Iguana Golden Dragon vs Fight Panther Jr

Big Damo vs Calvin Tankman

Gringo Loco & Flip Gordon & Caleb Konley vs Aeroboy & Aramis & Arez

Davey Richards vs Mike Bailey

Rachael Ellering vs Jessica Troy

Calvin Tankman vs Big Damo

Workhorsemen vs Bandido & Extreme Tiger

3.19.22 – EPIC: The 18 Year Anniversary Event – AAW Pro – Logan Square Auditorium – Chicago

Shane Hollister vs. Stephen Wolf

Silas Young vs. Conan Lycan

Vert Vixen vs. Sierra

Fred Yehi vs. Gnarls Garvin

Ren Jones vs. Manders

Gringo Loco vs. Jake Something vs. Myron Reed vs. Brayden Lee

Ace Perry vs. Levi Everett

Davey Vega vs. Ace Steel

Hakim Zane/Karam vs. ACH/Jah-C

SHIMMER Volume 24

It’s a tag team main event for SHIMMER Volume 24 as Cheerleader Melissa & MsChif take on Sara Del Rey & Amazing Kong! Plus a rematch of their Volume 21 match between Wesna Busic and LuFisto, the feud continues between Allison Danger and Portia Perez with a No Disqualification Street Fight, and more! – Berwyn, IL 5.02.09

Cheerleader Melissa & MsChif vs. Sara Del Rey & Amazing Kong

LuFisto vs. Wesna Busic

No Disqualification Street Fight: Allison Danger vs. Portia Perez

No Time Limit: Daizee Haze vs. Nicole Matthews

Serena Deeb vs. Cat Power

Nikki Roxx & Ariel vs. Rain & Jetta

Madison Eagles vs. Mercedes Martinez

Jennifer Blake vs. Amber O’Neal

Tenille & Rayna Von Tash vs. Lexie Fyfe & Malia Hosaka

Jessie McKay vs. Kellie Skater

SHIMMER Volume 25

“The Croatian Panther” Wesna Busic challenges “Your Soul’s Tormentor” MsChif in the main event of SHIMMER Volume 25. Plus Ashley Lane & Nevaeh put the SHIMMER Tag Team Championship on the line against Sara Del Rey & Amazing Kong, Allison Danger continues her rivalry with Portia Perez in tag team action, and more! Berwyn, IL – 5.03.09

SHIMMER Championship Match: MsChif vs. Wesna Busic

SHIMMER Tag Team Championship Match: Ashley Lane & Nevaeh vs. Sara Del Rey & Amazing Kong

Serena Deeb vs. Mercedes Martinez

Allison Danger & Daizee Haze vs. Portia Perez & Nicole Matthews

LuFisto vs. Amber O’Neal

Cheerleader Melissa vs. Jessie McKay

Jennifer Blake vs. Rain

Nikki Roxx vs. Melanie Cruise

Ariel vs. Rachel Summerlyn vs. Kellie Skater vs. Cat Power

Tenille vs. Jetta

AML Wrestling Presents: All For The Glory – February 27th 2022 – Davie County Community Park – Mocksville, NC

1. Arik Royal vs Gustavo vs Axton Ray

2. The Lineage vs JR Miller and JB Cole

3. Kasey Fox vs Janai Kai

4. T.I.M. (c) vs Davey Richards for the AML Wrestling prestige Championship

5. Future Stars of AML Wrestling Battle Royal

6. Brad Attitude vs George South

7. Caprice Coleman (c) vs Matt Taven for the AML Wrestling Championship

AML Wrestling Presents: Seize the Moment – March 27th 2022 – The Maddawg Center – Kernersville, NC

1. Jay Malachi vs Bojack vs Colby Corino

2. White Mike vs Cyrus the Destroyer

3. Arik Royal vs George South

4. T.I.M. (c) vs Zuka King for the AML Wrestling Prestige Championship

5. Caprice Coleman (c) vs Jason Kincaid for the AML Wrestling Championship

6. TEXAS DEATH MATCH – The Dawson Brothers (c) vs The Lineage for the AML Wrestling World Tag Team Championships

Best of ICW Vol. 3: Tito Santana

Wrestling War Classics takes a look back at Tito Santana’s illustrious career in the ICW!

Tito Santana vs. Tony Atlas

Tito Santana vs. L.A. Gore

Tito Santana vs. Manny Fernandez

Tito Santana vs. Demolition Blast

*For the vacant ICW Title* – Tito Santana vs. Greg “The Hammer” Valentine