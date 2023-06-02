Himanshu’s Impact Wrestling Review 06.02.23  

Hey there, IMPACT fans! It’s Thursday and that means it’s time for another episode of IMPACT Wrestling. I’m Himanshu (you can follow me on @Himanshu_Doi) and you know how this works. Tonight, Bully Ray kicks off IMPACT after powerbombing Scott D’Amore through a flaming table at Under Siege, Trinity faces Savannah Evans, Eddie Edwards battles Yuya Uemura, Decay take on Sami Callihan and Jake Crist, and Dani Luna makes her IMPACT in-ring debut against Jody Threat. So let’s jump right in!

IMPACT Wrestling

Location: Cicero Stadium, Chicago

Date: 1st June, 2023

Bully Ray comes out to open the show. He asked everyone if they knew who he was. He says he has put everyone through a table. He says if they really piss him off, he lights the table on fire. He says Scott D’Amore pissed him off and he burned Scott to a crisp. He said he will go to Against All Odds and become the No. 1 contender to the IMPACT World Championship.

Maclin comes out. He says the only reason he was able to do what he did was because Maclin allowed it to happen. Bully cuts him off and takes exception to it, before taking it back and saying Maclin is the World Champ and he is right. Maclin says what if they teamed together. Maclin says he will be happy to face Bully for the IMPACT World Championship.

The Motorcity Machine Guns come out. Shelley says Bully Ray isn’t the No. 1 contender to the World Championship, he is. He said Bully Ray isn’t walking away from Against All Odds as No. 1 contender, he is. Bully Ray says normally he would bury him on the mic, but he won’t, because he is one of the most honest people in the business. He says Shelley isn’t mentioned in the same breath as the greats, but he should be. Bully says Team 3D and Motorcity Machine Guns tore the house down. Bully Ray says Shelley isn’t just happy being someone who couldn’t win the big one. Bully Ray says that eats at Shelley that a guy like him couldn’t win the World Championship. Sabin says this sounds familiar, as Bully said the same thing to him 10 years ago, and Sabin beat Bully for the World Championship. Bully said a month later, Bully beat him to win it back. Maclin asks Shelley what makes Shelley think he can beat Maclin. Bully asks Shelley if he really thinks he can beat Maclin. Shelley says, “Yup”. Maclin said Shelley dropped the ball against Josh Alexander, what makes him think he can beat Maclin. Shelley says Maclin is no Josh, and if Josh was still around, Maclin wouldn’t get to touch the IMPACT World Championship. He asks why Bully is laughing, because Josh beat him too. Sabin challenged them both to a tag team match. Bully says they’ll do it, but not tonight.

The Subculture come out. Mark Andrews says if the Motorcity Machine Guns are throwing out challenges and they are not accepting it, Subculture would like to accept it. Shelley agrees and tells Maclin and Bully to keep an eye on it.

Jimmy Jacobs interviews Nick Aldis. Nick says the one time he feels dangerous is when he has momentum behind him and after Under Siege, he feels he has momentum. He gives credit to Kenny King for getting him to up his game. Jimmy Jacobs brings up the 8-4-1 match at Against All Odds. Nick said he would need teamwork. Nick says he doesn’t make guarantees, but he will win the 8-4-1 match, he will become the No. 1 contender and will become the IMPACT World Champion.

Match 1: Eddie Edwards vs Yuya Uemura

Lockup to start and Yuya takes him down with armdrags and gets arm control. Eddie gets him in the corner and chops. Yuya reverses it and chops Eddie in the corner. Eddie regains control and whips Yuya into the corner but Yuya reverses it and armdrags Eddie and throws Eddie outside the ring and hits a crossbody as we go to commercial.

Back from commercial and Eddie has Yuya in a chinlock. Yuya tries to fight out of it but Eddie floors him with an elbow and gets a two count. Yuya brings Eddie down with a forearm and hits a back suplex for a two. Yuya goes to the top rope but Alisha distracts him and Eddie cuts him off and hits a superplex. Yuya hits a dropkick and goes to the top rope again and goes for a crossbody but Eddie hits him with a knee on his way down. Eddie hits a Tiger Driver for a near fall. Eddie hit the Boston Knee Party for the win.

Result: Eddie Edwards def. Yuya Uemura by pinfall

Rating: ***

Eddie Edwards offers Yuya a handshake post-match but pulls out when Yuya goes for the handshake.

Kazarian comes out and says he finds it funny that Eddie looks at himself as a locker room leader and wants respect but does not give it to a hungry, young guy like Yuya who took him to the limit. Kazarian knocks Eddie down.

Match 2: Decay vs Sami Callihan and Jake Crist

Crazzy Steve bites Jake Crist in the head and Jake superkicks him. Sami and Jake double team on Steve but Black Taurus double clotheslines them. Taurus throws Steve onto Sami and Jake on the outside. Sami and Jake place on top of Taurus and Jake hits a cutter on Steve from on top of Sami’s shoulders and pins him for the win.

Result: Sami Callihan and Jake Crist def. Decay by pinfall

Rating: **

After the match, The Design come out to take out Sami and Jake but Rich Swann comes out with a chair and The Design leave the ring.

Sami and Jake meet Rich Swann backstage and Rich says he will be in the 8-4-1 match so Sami will have to find someone else.

Match 3: Trinity vs Savannah Evans

Savannah hits a powerbomb on a running Trinity for two. Trinity throws Savannah over the top rope and hits a facebuster through the ropes. She hits a springboard single leg kick followed by a Top Rope crossbody. Trinity gets the Starstruck and Savannah Evans taps.

Result: Trinity def. Savannah Evans by submission

Rating: **

Post-match, Trinity calls out Deonna Purrazzo. Deonna comes out and says she is still the Knockouts World Champion and the Virtuosa. Deonna says when she is the Knockouts World Champion, everyone has something to ask her. Trinity suggests they face each other at Slammiversary. Deonna says, “Let’s dance”.

Gisele Shaw and Savannah Evans attack Deonna and Trinity. Jordynne Grace comes out but they team up on her and Gisele hits the DeNuma thrice on her.

Match 4: Jody Threat vs Dani Luna

Jody goes for a basement dropkick outside the ring but Dani Luna gets out of the way and kicks her for a two count. Luna hits the Three Amigos for a two count. Luna goes for a German Suplex but Jody fights out if it. Jody whips Luna into the ropes and hits a back elbow. Jody clotheslines Luna to the outside of the ring and hits a senton off the apron. Jody goes to the top rope and hits a cannonball. Jody drops Luna to the second rope and hits the double knee and goes for a German Suplex but Luna fights out of it. Jody hits a Michinoku Driver for a two. Luna hits a lariat followed by a powerbomb for two. Luna hits another lariat for two. Jody hits the German Suplex. Jody hits the F-Bomb for the win.

Result: Jody Threat def. Dani Luna by pinfall

Rating: ***½

Joe Hendry is backstage with Santino Marella and they talk about Dirty Dango. Joe says Santino should get revenge. Santino is about to book a match but Kenny King and Sheldon Jean show up and Kenny says Sheldon broke Joe’s nose. Santino books Sheldon Jean vs Joe Hendry and Dirty Dango vs Joe Hendry for Against All Odds.

A vignette for Killer Kelly who tells Masha to let her wrap her chain around her neck.

Matt Rehwoldt and Tom Hannifan run down the card for Against All Odds.

Match 5: Motorcity Machine Guns vs Subculture

Flash Morgan Webster clotheslines Sabin. Shelley and Sabin double team on Flash but Flash takes them both out with a springboard moonsault. Flash runs across the apron apron hits a hurrancanrana on Shelley outside the ring. Flash hits a crossbody off the top rope on Sabin for two. Flash goes for a Tiger Driver but Sabin flips him over and Mark Andrews tags himself in and they hit a Falcon Arrow on Sabin for two. Shelley comes in and they hit a neckbreaker on Mark followed by a Magic Killer but Flash breaks up the pin. Shelley throws Flash outside. Shelley whips Mark into the corner and they hit a Doomsday Dropkick on Mark but he pops right up but Shelley hits a double clothesline in them. Mark hits the Stundog Millionaire. Flash gets the tag and goes for the 630 Splash but Sabin hits a cutter. Mark Andrews hits forearms on Sabin and Shelley but they hit the basement dropkick on Mark. Motorcity Machine Guns hit the Dirtbomb for the win.

Result: Motorcity Machine Guns def. Subculture by pinfall

Rating: ****¼