Himanshu’s TNA Impact Review 4.24.25  

Hey there, TNA fans! It’s Thursday and that means it’s time for another episode of TNA iMPACT! I’m Himanshu (you can follow me on Twitter @Himanshu_Doi) and you know how this works. Tonight on iMPACT, Joe Hendry teams with Elijah to take on his Rebellion challengers: Frankie Kazarian and NXT’S Ethan Page, Nic and Ryan Nemeth have been summoned to the legendary Hardy Compound, Rosemary steps into battle against Jacy Jayne, Santana has something to say, X-Division Champion Moose joins forces with System enforcer JDC to take on Trey Miguel and Ace Austin and more. So, let’s jump right in!

As a reminder, the GoFundMe for Larry’s daughters is still active and if you can make a donation, that would be awesome. Thank you so much to everyone who’s done so thus far.

TNA iMPACT!

Date: April 24th, 2025

Location: St. Joseph Civic Arena in St. Joseph, Missouri

Commentators: Tom Hannifan, Matt Rehwoldt

Match 1: Moose and JDC vs. Trey Miguel and Ace Austin

Moose takes down Trey Miguel with an armwringer. Trey hits a enzuigiri on Moose. Trey tags to Ace Austin who takes down Moose with a Side Russian Leg Sweep and the Click Click Boom. Austin with a springboard kick for two. Tag to Trey who hits a Missile Dropkick. Trey looks to springboard off of Ace’s back for double knees in the corner on Moose, but Moose catches Trey and powerbombs him onto Ace. Moose looks to powerbomb Ace, but Ace takes him out of the ring with a headscissors. Alisha distracts the referee as Brian Myers pulls Ace Austin from the ring and hits the Roster Cut while Eddie enters the ring and kicks Trey Miguel as JDC hits the Air Raid Crash for the win.

Result: Moose and JDC def. Trey Miguel and Ace Austin by pinfall

Rating: ***¼

Reaction: Moose was booked as the big man that the smaller Trey and Ace had to team up with to take down. It made me think that Moose’s presentation as a big man isn’t consistent enough within TNA, whether that’s Moose’s fault or the agents who help put together the matches. The fact that he’s a big guy gets lost sometimes when he does more athletic stuff and sells a lot for his opponent, but to be seen as a main event level talent, he needs to be protected more.

Vignette for Masha Slamovich who said 10 years to beat her best friend and win the title. She talks about facing hater after hater until the biggest hater of them all, Tessa Blanchard. She said Tessa beat up an 83-year-old man, the one man who believed in her. Tommy Dreamer came up to her and said life is hard and to defend the title for him and for herself. He told her to never doubt herself because they don’t.

A vignette in the alcoholics anonymous meeting with the person who Mike Santana had brought to TNA who says he’s back to square one. Mike Santana is there, and he says he’s woken up to stop running and face the demons. He says a great man once talked about hard times. He talked about weakness and using it to create strength and push one forward. He talks about Ali who says he made his presence felt in this room. He said that’s weakness, a man who can’t face the truth and a man who runs. He says Ali is the true addict, as he is addicted to Mike Santana. He says he looks at him who came from the bottom and will continue rising. He says he’s obsessed because he can’t control what’s meant to be. He says anything he does, he does it to be the best. He says the definition of an addict is someone who cannot admit that they have a problem. He says at Rebellion, Ali comes face-to-face with a monster, the thing that he can’t stand, and he’s going to have no choice. He says that it’s over and he’ll make sure of it. He says at Rebellion he fights for him, he fights for her and for everyone that hasn’t made it to the room yet, and he’s going to keep fighting.

Heather by Elegance is backstage with Maggie Lee and the Personal Concierge and she Facetimes Ash by Elegance. Ash says because of her incompetence, they now have a 25% chance of winning and they don’t even need to be pinned to lose their titles. The Personal Concierge says they’ll do anything in their power to not lose the belts, by any means necessary.

Match 2: Rosemary vs. Jacy Jayne

Rosemary grabs Jacy by the neck and elbows her. She whips Jacy in the corner and hits a T-bone Suplex. Rosemary wraps her legs around Jacy’s neck and locks in the Upside Down. Fallon Henley distracts Rosemary outside the ring and Jacy with a Penalty Kick from the apron. Jacy throws her in the ring and hits a senton for two. Jacy with a sleeper hold but Rosemary bites her hand. Jacy with a knee strike but Rosemary rises back up from it. Rosemary picks up Jacy, but Jazmyn Nyx pulls her down and Rosemary looks to spear Jacy but hits Jazmyn. Jacy hits the discus punch for the win.

Result: Jacy Jayne def. Rosemary by pinfall

Rating: **¾

Reaction: Rosemary seems to have gotten a lot better in the ring than she was even a year ago. Jacy Jayne looked solid in there against her more experienced opponent and got the win after a distraction. That’s probably setting up the TNA team to get the win back at Rebellion.

After the match, Jazmyn Nyx and Fallon Henley grab Rosemary as Jacy kicked her until Lei Ying Lee and Xia Brookside ran out for the save. Santino Marella’s music hits and Santino books all of them in a 3 vs. 3 match for Rebellion.

Nic Nemeth and Ryan Nemeth are seen driving in a car and we see Willow who welcomes them to the Hardy Compound. The Nemeth brothers pull up outside a gate and Matt Hardy’s son tells them to come as the gate opens and they follow him.

Nic and Ryan Nemeth walk around the compound and Ryan says they should split up and Nic agrees. Nic finds Willow who says he sees dead people and starts dancing. He disappears and then Jeff Hardy attacks Nic Nemeth. He takes Willow’s umbrella and hits Nic with it. Nic throws sand in his eyes and gets away. Jeff Hardy attacks Nic and they fight next to a pick-up truck. Nic throws Jeff on it and Jeff Hardy looks for a powerbomb off the roof of the truck, but Nic flips him over onto tables stacked next to it. Nic finds a suitcase in the truck and opens it to find the TNA World Tag Team belt which he takes with him. He enters the Hardy home. Meanwhile, Matt Hardy attacks Ryan Nemeth. Nic Nemeth finds the other TNA World Tag Team belt on a shelf and uses a weight to replace the belt on the shelf. Ryan enters the Hardy home and sits in the private theatre as an old black and white silent film called “Maxel the Great” plays. Ryan Nemeth wearing a singlet appears and Maxel hits a dropkick and wins. Ryan Nemeth is on a couch and talks to Matt Hardy’s son Wolfie who’s his psychiatrist. Ryan said he would ride a bike and fall down a lot and his parents wouldn’t care. Wolfie asked if he ever hugged his parents and Ryan said he never did. Goth Ryan shows up with black hair and he has a roast with Matt’s son Barty. Barty asks if he wanted to hear a joke. Ryan says yeah and Barty says his career. The fans boo Ryan and they throw and egg at him. Matt Hardy pulls Ryan out of the water and Nic Nemeth shows up with the Tag Team title belts. Matt chases him and attacks Nic, but Ryan attacks Matt from behind. Brother Nero appears and Nic and Ryan leave with the belts.

Ace Austin and Trey Miguel are backstage, and Trey is irate. Trey says he can’t call Wentz and Ace says he can’t call Bey. Trey calls someone and shows his phone to the camera and it says “Sean Waltman”.

Match 3: Tessa Blanchard vs. Missa Kate

Missa with a loud slap on Tessa’s chest and hits a backbreaker. Tessa with a wrist clutch and hits a short-arm clothesline followed by a belly-to-back suplex. Tessa hits a cutter. She goes to the top rope and hits the Magnum. She then hits the Buzzsaw for the win.

Result: Tessa Blanchard def. Missa Kate by pinfall

Rating: **½

Reaction: Simple but effective enhancement match for Tessa Blanchard. Missa was able to get at least some offense in. Tessa’s extremely good.

Masha Slamovich appears after the match and attacks Tessa and hits the Snow Plow. She goes after Tessa’s arm and security try to pull Masha away but Masha punches one of them in the face and Tessa escapes from the ring. They stare at each other.

We see footage from Unbreakable where Steve Maclin won the TNA International Championship.

A vignette with Joe Hendry in front of a bonfire and he’s writing in a notebook. Eric Young says if it wasn’t Eric, it should be Maclin. Maclin says the same for Eric. Eric says they’ll do it again on Sunday. Maclin says it will be for his International Championship. Maclin says he’ll see Eric in LA. Eric Young picks up Maclin’s notebook and throws it in the fire.

We see footage from WrestleMania where Joe Hendry faced Randy Orton. We see reactions from YouTubers to it. We then see footage from NXT on Tuesday where Joe Hendry appeared and had a face-off with Trick Williams and Oba Femi.

Tom Hannifan and Matt Rehwoldt run down the card for Rebellion.

Match 4: Joe Hendry and Elijah vs. Frankie Kazarian and Ethan Page

Joe Hendry has Kinesiology Tape on his right shoulder and cannot lift his right arm up to do the wave during his entrance. Ethan whips Elijah in the corner but Elijah hits a back elbow and looks for the tag, but Ethan pushes him back in the corner and tags to Kazarian. Elijah punches Kazarian but Ethan pulls him by the hair and Elijah punches him down. Elijah hits a knee strike and looks for a tag but Ethan takes Joe out. Elijah tags to Joe and he hits the Fallaway Slam on Kazarian and Ethan Page. He hits the Attitude Adjustment on Kazarian for two. Ethan with a slam on Joe Hendry for two. Ethan takes Joe to the top rope and Kazarian and Ethan go to the top rope and hits a superplex and go for a cover but Elijah breaks it up. Elijah hits a swinging neckbreaker on Page. Kazarian hits a lungblower on Elijah. Joe hits a cutter on Kazarian. Joe looks for a Standing Ovation, but he can’t pick up Kazarian and Elijah tags himself in. Kazarian looks for the tag, but Ethan wouldn’t tag in. Elijah hits the Highwayman’s Farewell on Kazarian and gets the win.

Result: Joe Hendry and Elijah def. Frankie Kazarian and Ethan Page by pinfall

Rating: ***¼

Reaction: Ethan Page looked to protect himself before the TNA World Title match at Rebellion, thus proving that he’s that much smarter than Kazarian. It was the last match of the final set of tapings at St. Joseph, but the crowd was hot as ever for Joe Hendry, and when Ethan took Joe out at ringside before he could get the tag, the crowd booed loudly. I’m surprised Elijah got the win here instead of Joe, but I can see that they wanted to put over the idea that Joe’s shoulder is not a 100% and could hinder him during the match.