wrestling / News
411 Is Hiring Freelance Writers for News Posting
August 18, 2020 | Posted by
We’re looking to add freelance writers to our news team to post wrestling (and sometimes general entertainment) news. Past experience posting wrestling news is a MUST. You must be able to write clear, easy to understand news items, be able to properly summarize, transcribe, source, research, etc. and do so fairly quickly. Being a big wrestling fan that can stay engaged with social media during shows and find interesting stories to post about is a big plus. We use WordPress so past experience posting and editing articles on WordPress is a must.
This is a paid gig. If you’re interested, please email us your resume and at least three relevant writing samples.
More Trending Stories
- AJ Styles Denies That He’s Unhappy in WWE, Says He’s Done Harping About Paul Heyman
- Arn Anderson Explains Why Enzo Amore & Big Cass Ultimately ‘Self-Destructed’ in WWE
- Eric Bischoff Discusses Ultimate Warrior’s Infamous WCW Nitro Debut Promo in 1998, Reveals What He Said to Warrior, Hogan & Warrior Backstage Reactions
- Rob Terry on Being Disappointed With The Menagerie in TNA, His Idea Being Shot Down as ‘Too Scary’