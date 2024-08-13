Hiromu Takahashi Issues Challenge To Mustafa Ali For NJPW Capital Collision

Hiromu Takahashi has laid out a challenge to Mustafa Ali for NJPW Capital Collision. The NJPW star set forth the challenge in a video shared by the promotion, as you can see below.

NJPW has not yet made the match official. Capital Collision takes place on August 30th and the card is as follows:

* NJPW Strong Openweight Championship Match: Gabe Kidd vs. Lio Rush

* NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Championship Match: TMDK vs. Hechicero & Virus

* NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Championship #1 Contenders Match: Tomohiro Ishii & Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Robbie Eagles & Bad Dude Tito vs. Grizzled Young Veterans

* Zack Sabre Jr vs. Titan

* Trish Adora vs. HANAKO

* Dirty Work vs. West Coast Wrecking Crew

* Mercedes Mone vs. TBA