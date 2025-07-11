Hirooki Goto Reportedly Cast In Street Fighter Movie

Another wrestler has reportedly been cast in Legendary Entertainment’s upcoming Street Fighter movie, namely Hirooki Goto. Fightful Select reports that the former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion is set to play E. Honda in the upcoming adaptation.

Goto, who lost the World Title to Zack Sabre Jr. at NJPW Tanahashi Jam, is joining a cast that includes Noah Centineo as Ken, Andrew Koji as Ryu, Jason Momoa as Blanka, Cody Rhodes as Guile, 50 Cent as Balrog, Callina Liang as Chun-Li, Andrew Schulz as Dan Hibiki, Orville Peck as Vega and David Dastmalchian as M. Bison.

Kitao Sakurai (The Eric Andre Show) is directing the film, which will begin production in August in Australia.

Plot details are still under wraps for the film.