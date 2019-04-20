Hirooki Goto Set for War of the Worlds 2019 Tour

– ROH Wrestling has announced that NJPW star Hirooki Goto has been added to the 2019 War of the Worlds Tour. Goto will be appearing at the Toronto, Grand Rapids, and Chicago events. You can check out the full announcement below:

HIROOKI GOTO JOINS THE WAR OF THE WORLDS TOUR IN TORONTO, GRAND RAPIDS, AND CHICAGO

The partnership between Ring of Honor and New Japan Pro-Wrestling has never been stronger following the historic G1 Supercard in front of a sold-out Madison Square Garden! The fallout from G1 Supercard will be on full display when ROH and NJPW partner once again to deliver the 2019 War of the Worlds Tour! A staple since 2014, the tour is in its sixth year and will feature dream matches, title matches, and first-time matches you cannot see anywhere else with the stars of ROH and NJPW!

The third athlete named for the 2019 War of the Worlds Tour is one of New Japan’s top stars, two-time IWGP Intercontinental Champion and four-time NEVER Openweight Champion Hirooki Goto, who will be making his return to ROH, wrestling in Toronto, Grand Rapids, and Chicago!

A heavy-hitter for New Japan’s group CHAOS, Goto has won the G1 Climax Tournament and is Mr. New Japan Cup, winning that tournament on three occasions. Goto has dominated the NEVER Openweight Championship, winning the title for a record-tying four times while holding the championship for the most combined days out of any athlete.

Goto’s devastating GTR has won him many championships and big bouts and with the influx of talent into ROH, there are dream matches abound with Goto’s return to ROH imminent!

War of the Worlds Buffalo, Toronto, and Grand Rapids will be streaming LIVE for all HonorClub members while Chicago will be taped for television broadcast but there is nothing like seeing the stars of ROH and New Japan LIVE! Tickets are on sale now to see the War of the Worlds Tour when it comes to a town near you!