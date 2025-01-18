wrestling / News

HOG Watch the Throne Results: Mike Santana Defends Against Ricky Starks

January 18, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Ricky Starks Mike Santana HOG Chicago Image Credit: House of Glory

House of Glory (HOG) held their event Watch the Throne last night at Logan Square Auditorium in Chicago, airing on Triller. Here are results, via Fightful:

* Phumi Nkuta def. Joe Alonzo
* Idris Jackson def. Koda Hernandez
* HOG Tag Team Championships: The Cold Blooded Killers (Jay Armani & Raheem Royal) (c) def. Los Desperados (Arez & Gringo Loco) and The Mane Event (Jay Lyon & Midas Black)
* Blair Onyx def. Laynie Luck
* HOG Cruiserweight Championship: Daron Richardson (c) def. August Matthews and Ben Ruten and Davey Bang and J Boujii and Oni King and Rochie Roach
* Charles Mason def. Amazing Red by referee’s decision
* Mustafa Ali def. Matt Cardona
* HOG Heavyweight Championship: Mike Santana (c) def. Ricky Starks by DQ

