HOG Watch the Throne Results: Mike Santana Defends Against Ricky Starks
House of Glory (HOG) held their event Watch the Throne last night at Logan Square Auditorium in Chicago, airing on Triller. Here are results, via Fightful:
* Phumi Nkuta def. Joe Alonzo
* Idris Jackson def. Koda Hernandez
* HOG Tag Team Championships: The Cold Blooded Killers (Jay Armani & Raheem Royal) (c) def. Los Desperados (Arez & Gringo Loco) and The Mane Event (Jay Lyon & Midas Black)
* Blair Onyx def. Laynie Luck
* HOG Cruiserweight Championship: Daron Richardson (c) def. August Matthews and Ben Ruten and Davey Bang and J Boujii and Oni King and Rochie Roach
* Charles Mason def. Amazing Red by referee’s decision
* Mustafa Ali def. Matt Cardona
* HOG Heavyweight Championship: Mike Santana (c) def. Ricky Starks by DQ
.@TheMattCardona thought he had the night off. @MustafaAli_X had other plans. ❌@HOGwrestling #HOGThrone 🔴 LIVE NOW on TrillerTV+ pic.twitter.com/Rq4I4CuHBh
— TrillerTV (@FiteTV) January 18, 2025
“With the last dying breath in this New Orleans heart, I’ll tell ya this: I’m gonna stay absolute until I D-I-E.” – Ricky Starks#HOGThrone pic.twitter.com/vGiO8KRo62
— chicago mangione (@pepsitruth) January 18, 2025
Energy is electric #HOGThrone pic.twitter.com/FkOS8a985v
— Don Lucha (@ELDonLucha) January 18, 2025
During @HOGwrestling the people wanted @ImChelseaGreen but @TheMattCardona shared some knowledge on them! #HOGThrone pic.twitter.com/kwJxYE7zNV
— Jason Grohoske (@jgrohoske9) January 18, 2025
I support this.@GringoLocoOG @ArezStrange @RaheemRoyal_ #HOGThrone pic.twitter.com/QLtQcHZCcM
— Tripping Balls (@IsThisWrestling) January 18, 2025
