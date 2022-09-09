wrestling / News
Impact News: Honor No More Lay Out Josh Alexander On Impact Wrestling, Mickie James Gets Win
– Honor No More ended Thursday’s episode of Impact Wrestling laying out Josh Alexander. You can see a clip below from tonight’s show, which saw Eddie Edwards and his stable assault the Impact World Champion as you can see below:
Honor No More is putting the beatdown on @HEATHXXII and @Walking_Weapon! Rich Swann came to the rescue but the numbers game is too strong!
Could we have a NEW @IMPACTWRESTLING World Champion at #BoundForGlory!?#IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/MLvhAuJoo9
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) September 9, 2022
– Mickie James got the first win of her “last rodeo” on tonight’s episode, defeating Raychell Rose:
"MICK DT!"
One done for @MickieJames!#IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/vEsSvV9RKH
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) September 9, 2022
