Impact News: Honor No More Lay Out Josh Alexander On Impact Wrestling, Mickie James Gets Win

September 8, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Impact Wrestling Eddie Edwards Josh Alexander Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

– Honor No More ended Thursday’s episode of Impact Wrestling laying out Josh Alexander. You can see a clip below from tonight’s show, which saw Eddie Edwards and his stable assault the Impact World Champion as you can see below:

– Mickie James got the first win of her “last rodeo” on tonight’s episode, defeating Raychell Rose:

Honor No More, Impact Wrestling, Josh Alexander, Mickie James, Jeremy Thomas

