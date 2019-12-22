wrestling / News
Hoodslam Missed Connections Results 12.20.19: Joey Ryan, Chris Bey in Action
– Hoodslam held its Missed Connections event last night on Twitch at the Oakland Metro Operahouse in Oakland, California. Below are some results, courtesy of Fightful.
* Dark Sheik def. Joey Ryan
* Hoodslam Golden Gig Title Match: El Chupacabra (c) def. Chris Bey
* D-Rogue def. Johnny Butabi
* James C def. Funny Bone
* Six-Man Tag Team Match: Da Squaaaad (Hip Hop Harry, Kenny K & Shakira Spears) def. Otis The Gimp & The Stoner Brothers (Rick Scott Stoner & Scott Rick Stoner)
* Drugz Bunny def. Joey Nuggs
Absolutely loved @darksheikftf's nails tonight… but also? She just countered the @JoeyRyanOnline lollipop and won the match with an incredible finisher!#FTF #Hoodslam pic.twitter.com/A6X8yQcFb0
— Reid Harris Cooper (@reidhcooper) December 21, 2019
#HOODSLAM
Last night i fought for ALL #December birthdays and against the overwhelming presence of the man in the red suit, for all those Christmas wrapped Birthday gifts, last night BIRTHDAYS were victorious! @omh34gk @D_Rogue1 #ShakiraSpears#Winners #SQUAAAD
— THE Kenny K🇩🇪 (@THE_KennyK) December 21, 2019
