Hoodslam Missed Connections Results 12.20.19: Joey Ryan, Chris Bey in Action

– Hoodslam held its Missed Connections event last night on Twitch at the Oakland Metro Operahouse in Oakland, California. Below are some results, courtesy of Fightful.

* Dark Sheik def. Joey Ryan

* Hoodslam Golden Gig Title Match: El Chupacabra (c) def. Chris Bey

* D-Rogue def. Johnny Butabi

* James C def. Funny Bone

* Six-Man Tag Team Match: Da Squaaaad (Hip Hop Harry, Kenny K & Shakira Spears) def. Otis The Gimp & The Stoner Brothers (Rick Scott Stoner & Scott Rick Stoner)

* Drugz Bunny def. Joey Nuggs

Absolutely loved @darksheikftf's nails tonight… but also? She just countered the @JoeyRyanOnline lollipop and won the match with an incredible finisher!#FTF #Hoodslam pic.twitter.com/A6X8yQcFb0 — Reid Harris Cooper (@reidhcooper) December 21, 2019