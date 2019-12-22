wrestling / News

Hoodslam Missed Connections Results 12.20.19: Joey Ryan, Chris Bey in Action

December 21, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Hoodslam

– Hoodslam held its Missed Connections event last night on Twitch at the Oakland Metro Operahouse in Oakland, California. Below are some results, courtesy of Fightful.

* Dark Sheik def. Joey Ryan
* Hoodslam Golden Gig Title Match: El Chupacabra (c) def. Chris Bey
* D-Rogue def. Johnny Butabi
* James C def. Funny Bone
* Six-Man Tag Team Match: Da Squaaaad (Hip Hop Harry, Kenny K & Shakira Spears) def. Otis The Gimp & The Stoner Brothers (Rick Scott Stoner & Scott Rick Stoner)
* Drugz Bunny def. Joey Nuggs

