Hoodslam Will Run Weekly Shows in 2019

– The East Bay Express published a report this week on the underground wrestling show, Hoodslam, and the big plans for the show for next year. According to the report, Hoodslam is planning to run weekly shows every Friday in 2019. More details are available below, including comments from Hoodslam founder Sam Khandaghabadi.

“I think people who don’t live in Oakland and they hear about something called Hoodslam are perhaps not sure it’s for them — maybe they think it’s a little more aggressive and violent than they expected,” Hoodslam founder Sam Khandaghabadi explained. “So Sexy Good Time Wrestle Show is kind of the description and title all at once that doesn’t have that same bite to it that may scare some people off.”

Khandaghabadi, aka Dark Sheik, will be enlisting the talents of long-time Hoodslammers A.J. Kirsch and Anton Voorhees to organize and write the Sexy Good Time Wrestle Show and GLAM, respectively.

Voorhees, who’s taking on similar duties for GLAM, has helped Khandaghabadi arrange matches before, and in October, spearheaded a special homage to horror movies, dubbed Bloodslam. The three-act continuous storyline included pitting the inmates of an asylum against their captors, a drug-induced rampage, and the deployment of many, many bags of stage blood. A veteran of stage and screen, Voorhees was eager to flip the usual wrestling “script” of storyline built around matches to that of matches built to fit a single, cohesive narrative. With GLAM, he wants to start things off a little less bloodily with a solid showcase of some familiar faces such as Lady K., Shakira Spears, and “Killer Baes” Heather Monroe and Laura James.

“No theme, no big drama,” he explained. “Just letting the fans jump in the deep end of what is going to happen moving forward, and build from there.”