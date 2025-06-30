HOOK Makes Guest Appearance On Bravo’s Next Gen NYC

HOOK made an appearance on Bravo’s Next Gen NYC series. The AEW star made a guest starring appearance on the series according to Fightful.

HOOK, who hasn’t been seen since AEW Double or Nothing, is dating series star Ava Dash who the show describes as follows:

Ava Dash has always had that it factor. The daughter of music mogul Damon Dash and fashion icon Rachel Roy, Ava was surrounded by legends from day one, but she’s never needed a famous last name to turn heads. Cool, calm and effortlessly collected, Ava is the girl every guy wants to date and every girl wants to be. She grew up in Tribeca and after years in L.A., is now back in the city, pursuing modeling full-time. With a new guy in the picture and fresh faces entering the circle, Ava’s effortless reign as the group’s most-wanted might not be so effortless after all.