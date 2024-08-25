wrestling / News
Hook Regains FTW Title From Chris Jericho at AEW All In
– Hook is once again the FTW Champion, so the For the World Championship is no more. He beat The Learning Tree’s leader, Chris Jericho, to become a three-time F*** the World Champion at today’s AEW All In: London 2024 event.
Hook’s father, AEW broadcaster and the original FTW Champion Taz, got involved during the match, keeping Bryan Keith from interfering and helping Jericho cheat. He put Keith in the Tazmission. This helped Hook submit Jericho with the Redrum and regain the title.
You can view some clips and images from the match below. AEW All In: London at Wembley Stadium is still ongoing. You can check out 411’s live coverage RIGHT HERE.
On Day 127 of his For The World Championship reign, "The Learning Tree" Chris Jericho has arrived at Wembley along with Fozzy!
Order #AEWAllInLondon LIVE on PPV right now! https://t.co/JlBXZPLNGj@IAmJericho | @FOZZYROCK |@TheCaZXL | @bountykeith pic.twitter.com/7lzdIIHSpX
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 25, 2024
TAZ HAS SEEN ENOUGH!
Order #AEWAllInLondon LIVE on PPV right now! https://t.co/JlBXZPLNGj@IAmJericho | @730hook | @OfficialTAZ pic.twitter.com/bjhVNRjRZm
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 25, 2024
#ANDNEW #FTWCHAMPION!
It's HOOK!
Order#AEWAllInLondon LIVE on PPV right now! https://t.co/JlBXZPLNGj@730hook pic.twitter.com/IkN0Rdcdl1
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 25, 2024
#AndNEW!@730Hook is now a 3x #FTW Champion!#AEWAllInLondon pic.twitter.com/mLAXrRk7aj
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 25, 2024
Cricket has been introduced to the Wembley proceedings!
Order #AEWAllInLondon LIVE on PPV right now! https://t.co/JlBXZPMlvR@IAmJericho | @730hook pic.twitter.com/NpU9UYqgGn
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 25, 2024
Congratulations @730hook and @OfficialTAZ! What a moment here @wembleystadium!
Thank you all watching #AEWAllInLondon right NOW!
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) August 25, 2024
More Trending Stories
- Chris Jericho Recalls Getting Heat for Calling The Undertaker ‘Boring’ in Second WWE Promo
- Eric Bischoff Thinks AEW All In: Texas Announcement Is About TV Negotiations
- Bruce Prichard Explains Why He Liked Steve Austin Leading the Alliance
- Man Detained By Security After Protesting Hulk Hogan Appearance In Ohio