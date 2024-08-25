Hook Regains FTW Title From Chris Jericho at AEW All In

– Hook is once again the FTW Champion, so the For the World Championship is no more. He beat The Learning Tree’s leader, Chris Jericho, to become a three-time F*** the World Champion at today’s AEW All In: London 2024 event.

Hook’s father, AEW broadcaster and the original FTW Champion Taz, got involved during the match, keeping Bryan Keith from interfering and helping Jericho cheat. He put Keith in the Tazmission. This helped Hook submit Jericho with the Redrum and regain the title.

