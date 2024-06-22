House Of Black To Be In Action On This Week’s AEW Collision

The House of Black will be in action on this week’s episode of AEW Collision. AEW announced on tonight’s Rampage that Malakai Black and Brody King will compete on this weekend’s show.

The updated lineup for the show, which airs Saturday night on TNT, is:

* AEW International Championship Match: Will Ospreay vs. Brian Cage

* AEW Continental Championship Eliminator Match: Kazuchika Okada vs. Ultimo Guerrero

* Samoa Joe, HOOK, and Katsuyori Shibata vs. Premier Athletes

* Chris Jericho & Big Bill vs. Private Party

* The Patriarchy vs. The Iron Savages & Jacked Jameson

* Brody King & Malakai Black vs. TBA