Shotzi Blackheart On How She Got Into Wrestling, Having to Leave Tough Enough Due to Heart Condition

Shotzi Blackheart discussed how she became interested in becoming a wrestler, her first experiences trying out for WWE and more in the latest episode of Lilian Garcia’s Chasing Glory. Blackheart is a fixture on NXT now, but she initially had a couple of heartbreakingly close calls to signing with WWE that went awry when she was forced to leave a spot on Tough Enough in 2015 because of a medical condition. You can check out the highlights from that part of the conversation and the full audio below:

On how she got into wrestling: “Well, I was never like a huge wrestling fan. My brother was super into it and I would watch it when he did, or like, play the video games with him. But after leaving L.A. and moving back home — I moved back home and I didn’t have that musical theater performing outlet. So that’s why I was like, ‘Man, I need to start a band or something. I need to get on stage again. So I started a band, but that was a little chaotic, and I’d fight with my bandmates and we didn’t agree on music. I’m very specific on what I like and what I want to produce.

“So it wasn’t working out. And me and my sister were watching Raw one day. And she was like, ‘Man, I want to be valets for these guys.’ And I think it was The Wyatt Family on TV or something. And I was like, ‘Girl, we should be a tag team!’ And she was down for it, but I was the only one who pursued it.”

On getting her Tough Enough audition: “So I think like a year into my training I got onto Tough Enough. And I made it into the house, I was like, the top 13. And they told me that I couldn’t do it, because they found that I had a heart condition so I had to leave the show. I was devastated and really scared, because I didn’t know I had anything wrong with me whatsoever. It’s just a heart murmur, like I just had to do more tests on it to see how serious it was. It’s definitely not as serious, but I just have to monitor it every six months or whatever.”

On getting her second tryout: “So after I did the two-day heart Holter [monitor], then I sent those tests back to WWE. And they said that I could come back for another tryout. So I set one up maybe like, four months later. And I came back, but by then they were like, ‘Okay, there’s nothing for you right now.’ And then at that point, I was kind of over it. Not over my dream, but over chasing WWE. I was like, ‘I’m going to leave. And I’m going to go to the indies, and I’m going to make so much noise that they’re going to hit me up the next time they talk to me.’ And then that’s kind of like exactly what happened. [laughs]”

