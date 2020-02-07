How To Watch XFL Games This Weekend

– The XFL officially kicks off this weekend with four games. Here’s how to watch all four games.

*Saturday 2/8 The DC Defenders host the Seattle Dragons at 2 PM EST on ABC.

*Later on Saturday, The Los Angeles Wildcats will be at the Houston Roughnecks. The game airs at 5 PM EST on FOX.

*Sunday 2/9, The New York Guardians will host the Tampa Bay Vipers on FOX at 2 PM EST.

*Later on Sunday, The St. Louis BattleHawks will at The Dallas Renegades on ESPN at 5 PM EST.