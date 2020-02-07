wrestling / News
How To Watch XFL Games This Weekend
February 7, 2020 | Posted by
– The XFL officially kicks off this weekend with four games. Here’s how to watch all four games.
*Saturday 2/8 The DC Defenders host the Seattle Dragons at 2 PM EST on ABC.
*Later on Saturday, The Los Angeles Wildcats will be at the Houston Roughnecks. The game airs at 5 PM EST on FOX.
*Sunday 2/9, The New York Guardians will host the Tampa Bay Vipers on FOX at 2 PM EST.
*Later on Sunday, The St. Louis BattleHawks will at The Dallas Renegades on ESPN at 5 PM EST.
