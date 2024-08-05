wrestling / News

Hulk Hogan Names Opponents He Wishes He Could Work With In the Ring

August 5, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Raw Hulk Hogan Image Credit: WWE

In an interview with SportsKeeda WrestleBinge (via Fightful), Hulk Hogan named several modern-day WWE wrestlers he would love to work with if he were able to have one last match.

He said: “If I really could jump in the ring with somebody today, if Roman Reigns was a babyface, I think Hollywood Hogan [inaudible], I would love to work with Roman. My other two guys would be Seth [Rollins] and CM Punk. I think we could do some crazy business.

