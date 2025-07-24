wrestling / News

More Hulk Hogan Passing Reactions: Kurt Angle, Undertaker, Sylvester Stallone, More

July 24, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Hulk Hogan Saturday Night's Main Event 5-27-1989 Image Credit: WWE

Kurt Angle, Shawn Michaels, Sylvester Stallone and more are among the latest tributes to roll in to the late Hulk Hogan. Angle and Michaels both took to Twitter to reflect on Hogan after his passing, as did stars in and out of wrestling like Shawn Michaels, Abyss, Taz, Mario Lopez, Brooke Shields and more.

Angle wrote:

“R.I.P Hulkster, thank you for opening up doors for so many people in the business including myself. There would not be a Kurt Angle, without the American Made, Hulk Hogan. My heart and prayers go out to his family. We lost a real icon today.”

Undertaker posted:

“The wrestling world has lost a true legend. His contributions to our business are immeasurable and for that I am appreciative.

Thank you, Hulk Hogan.”

Stallone, who worked with Hogan on Rocky III, posted to Instagram:

“I had the pleasure of meeting this brilliant personality and showman when he was 26 years old. He was absolutely wonderful and his amazing skill made Rocky three incredibly special. My heart breaks. I think that he’s gone…”

