wrestling / News
Hulk Hogan Reacts To Chris Hemsworth’s Physique Ahead of Netflix’s Hogan Biopic
June 4, 2021 | Posted by
Hulk Hogan has seen that muscular pic of Chris Hemsworth making the rounds, and he’s excited for what it means for the upcoming Netflix biopic about him. As noted earlier this week, Hemsworth shared a photo from the final day of production on Thor: Love & Thunder that had him looking pretty jacked. Hemsworth is now reportedly moving onto the Netflix biopic and as Hogan notes, he’s looking ready to embody the role.
Hogan wrote:
“My brother has that Hogan Pump on Jack, looks like he could slam Andre brother HH”
My brother has that Hogan Pump on Jack,looks like he could slam Andre brother HH pic.twitter.com/VEscB93crm
— Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) June 3, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Drake Wuertz Details His Side Of Incident With Ezra Judge, Denies Calling Him ‘Boy’
- Backstage Notes on Idea Behind X-Division Title Ironman Match on Before The Impact
- Former WWE Superstar to Reportedly Make Impact Wrestling Debut Tonight
- Details On the No-Compete Clauses For Wrestlers Released From WWE Yesterday