WWE News: Hurt Business Beats New Day and Hardy Bros on Raw, Angel Garza Flirts With Charly Caruso
– The Hurt Business were victorious in eight-man action against New Day and the Hardy Bros on Raw. tonight’s show saw the Hurt Business beat the two teams in the last match of the night. You can see a clip from the match below:
– Angel Garza picked his flrtations with Charly Caruso back up on tonight’s Raw, only to have it all ruined by R-Truth and his would-be 24/7 challengers:
