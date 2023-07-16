Ian Riccaboni Signs Multi-Year Deal with AEW

Fightful Select reports that Ian Riccaboni has signed a new multi-year contract with All Elite Wrestling. Riccaboni has been calling the action for ROH and last night worked Collision and Battle of the Belts VII. He will continue to work Collision while Kevin Kelly is in Japan to cover the NJPW G1. He may also call episodes of Dynamite and Rampage when Excalibur needs time off.

Riccaboni reportedly got “heavy praise” backstage for his work last night. He was actually offered the job full time when the show was announced, but didn’t want to do it full-time for family reasons and recommended Kelly.