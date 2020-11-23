wrestling / News
WWE News: Identity of The Gobbledy Gooker at Survivor Series, R-Truth Wins Back 24/7 Title
November 23, 2020 | Posted by
– A new report has the identity of the Gobbledy Gooker who appeared on tonight’s Survivor Series PPV. PWInsider reports that Drew Gulak was under the mask for the segments involving the 24/7 Championship.
As previously reported, the Gobbledy Gooker beat R-Truth to win the championship. Later in the night Akira Tozawa pinned the Gooker to win the title, then was promptly pinned by R-Truth who won his 45th title.
Well played, @TozawaAkira.#SurvivorSeries pic.twitter.com/spqWCUMDpL
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) November 23, 2020
And for the 45TH TIME, @RonKillings is once again #247Champion! #SurvivorSeries pic.twitter.com/7wWiTR9nBR
— WWE (@WWE) November 23, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Rumors on Opening & Closing Matches for Survivor Series (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
- Backstage Note on Otis and Bayley Being Added to Survivor Series Teams
- The Undertaker On Having Conversations With Kevin Nash About Jumping To WCW, When He Realized Potential Of His Character
- More Details On Zelina Vega Being Denied Meeting With Vince McMahon After Release