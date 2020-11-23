WWE News: Identity of The Gobbledy Gooker at Survivor Series, R-Truth Wins Back 24/7 Title

– A new report has the identity of the Gobbledy Gooker who appeared on tonight’s Survivor Series PPV. PWInsider reports that Drew Gulak was under the mask for the segments involving the 24/7 Championship.

As previously reported, the Gobbledy Gooker beat R-Truth to win the championship. Later in the night Akira Tozawa pinned the Gooker to win the title, then was promptly pinned by R-Truth who won his 45th title.