wrestling / News
WWE News: New 24/7 Champion Crowned at Survivor Series, Bruce Prichard Recalls Undertaker’s Debut
We have a new 24/7 Champion following Survivor Series, and it’s a WWE character who made his debut 30 years ago. No, the other one. The GobbledyGooker defeated R-Truth during the Survivor Series Kickoff Show to capture the title. You can see a clip and video from the moment below.
This marks the GobbledyGooker’s first title win, and ends R-Truth’s 44th run with the 24/7 Championship at 13 days.
Don't tell us it's … the GOBBLEDY GOOKER?!#SurvivorSeries @RonKillings pic.twitter.com/HlLbcQnR9q
— WWE (@WWE) November 22, 2020
NEW CHAMP!! NEW CHAMP!!#GobbledyGooker is the NEW 24/7 Champion! 👀 🦃#SurvivorSeries pic.twitter.com/QT2ziXNNmq
— WWE (@WWE) November 22, 2020
Ladies and gentlemen, 30 YEARS after debuting …
The #GobbledyGooker has become your NEW #247Champion! #SurvivorSeries pic.twitter.com/gklAjbJpQQ
— WWE (@WWE) November 22, 2020
– A new video from The Bump features Bruce Prichard looking back at The Undertaker’s WWE debut at Survivor Series 1990:
What was it like for @bruceprichard to witness @Undertaker's legendary debut at #SurvivorSeries 1990?#Undertaker30#WWETheBump pic.twitter.com/ZrELJ5rj5K
— WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) November 22, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Note on Otis and Bayley Being Added to Survivor Series Teams
- The Undertaker On Having Conversations With Kevin Nash About Jumping To WCW, When He Realized Potential Of His Character
- More Details On Zelina Vega Being Denied Meeting With Vince McMahon After Release
- Contestant Dies After Completing Course on John Cena-Hosted Wipeout Reboot