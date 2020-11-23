WWE News: New 24/7 Champion Crowned at Survivor Series, Bruce Prichard Recalls Undertaker’s Debut

We have a new 24/7 Champion following Survivor Series, and it’s a WWE character who made his debut 30 years ago. No, the other one. The GobbledyGooker defeated R-Truth during the Survivor Series Kickoff Show to capture the title. You can see a clip and video from the moment below.

This marks the GobbledyGooker’s first title win, and ends R-Truth’s 44th run with the 24/7 Championship at 13 days.

– A new video from The Bump features Bruce Prichard looking back at The Undertaker’s WWE debut at Survivor Series 1990: