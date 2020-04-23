Identity Of New Dark Order Member During Last Night’s AEW Dynamite

During last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Brodie Lee was featured in a segment in which he welcomed a new Dark Order member, dubbed “#10”. The person got bad news and joined the Dark Order. It was revealed that he was 6’2, 240 and played college football.

The person in the segment has been identified as Preston Vance, who has also competed as Cody Vance. Lee confirmed the news himself on Twitter, with a reply from Vance soon after.

Vance wrote: “I’ve gone unnoticed for far too long. So I wanted to say thank you to everyone who has been there over the years. But more importantly thank you Mr.Brodie Lee.”

Vance never played college football in real life, but he did play hockey and baseball. He’s previously appeared for WWE, IMPACT Wrestling and as an extra on ROH. He also made his AEW debut weeks ago, on the March 31 episode of AEW Dark, where he lost to Darby Allin.