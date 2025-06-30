wrestling / News

Various News: Idris Elba Says He’s Open To Working With WWE, MJF & Brody King Comment on Dynamite Match, Latest UWN Episode Lineup

June 30, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Idris Elba - Luther Image Credit: BBC

– While doing press work for the Amazon action-comedy Heads of State, which also stars John Cena, Idris Elba was asked if he would be interested in working with WWE.

He said: “Yes. Bring it on, baby.

– Both Brody King and MJF had comments about their match on AEW Dynamite this Wednesday. They will be joined by Anthony Bowens and AR Fox, with the winner getting the #2 spot in the Casino Gauntlet at All In.

King wrote: “This Wednesday with the Home team advantage. Gonna beat @The_MJF‘s ass from Ontario to the 818.

MJF didn’t reply to King, focusing on Bowens instead. He wrote: “It’s pride month and out of respect I’ll let you get your weird scissor bullshit in before I dismantle you.

– The latest UWN TV taping happens tomorrow. They announced the following:

The United Wrestling Network will return to the Irvine Improv in Southern California on July 1st for a live event / TV Taping. The following matches and talent are scheduled for the event:

UWN World Champion Danny Limelight Open Challenge for the Title

UWN TV Champion “Main Event” Evan Daniels vs. Shane Haste

Scorpio Sky vs.Ray Jazz

UWN Heritage Champion EJ Sparks vs. Ariya Daivari

Brittnie Brooks vs. Alex Gracia

Brandon Cuttler vs. Fidel Bravo

Bad Dude Tito vs. Bryce Saturn

Delirium vs. Joey Lancaster & Jake Redondo

Maximilian w/ Jordan Castle in action

Gunk in action

