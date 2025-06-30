wrestling / News
Various News: Idris Elba Says He’s Open To Working With WWE, MJF & Brody King Comment on Dynamite Match, Latest UWN Episode Lineup
– While doing press work for the Amazon action-comedy Heads of State, which also stars John Cena, Idris Elba was asked if he would be interested in working with WWE.
He said: “Yes. Bring it on, baby.”
– Both Brody King and MJF had comments about their match on AEW Dynamite this Wednesday. They will be joined by Anthony Bowens and AR Fox, with the winner getting the #2 spot in the Casino Gauntlet at All In.
King wrote: “This Wednesday with the Home team advantage. Gonna beat @The_MJF‘s ass from Ontario to the 818.”
MJF didn’t reply to King, focusing on Bowens instead. He wrote: “It’s pride month and out of respect I’ll let you get your weird scissor bullshit in before I dismantle you.”
This Wednesday with the Home team advantage. Gonna beat @The_MJF ‘s ass from Ontario to the 818. https://t.co/6JPCYq7y8I
— Big Bad Brody King (@Brodyxking) June 30, 2025
https://x.com/The_MJF/status/1939690607166861432
– The latest UWN TV taping happens tomorrow. They announced the following:
The United Wrestling Network will return to the Irvine Improv in Southern California on July 1st for a live event / TV Taping. The following matches and talent are scheduled for the event:
UWN World Champion Danny Limelight Open Challenge for the Title
UWN TV Champion “Main Event” Evan Daniels vs. Shane Haste
Scorpio Sky vs.Ray Jazz
UWN Heritage Champion EJ Sparks vs. Ariya Daivari
Brittnie Brooks vs. Alex Gracia
Brandon Cuttler vs. Fidel Bravo
Bad Dude Tito vs. Bryce Saturn
Delirium vs. Joey Lancaster & Jake Redondo
Maximilian w/ Jordan Castle in action
Gunk in action
Card subject to change. All ages welcome. Tickets available at:
https://improv.com/irvine/comic/championship+wrestling/
More Trending Stories
- Mandy Rose Recalls Being Told To Be Less Sexy In Early WWE Main Roster Days
- Backstage Note on ‘Plant’ Rumors With CM Punk’s Apology to Saudi Arabia
- WWE Reveals New Name For Hikuleo Following Debut at Night of Champions
- Triple H Responds To Fans Chanting One More Match at Night of Champions Post-Show, Says It’s Not Happening