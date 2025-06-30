Various News: Idris Elba Says He’s Open To Working With WWE, MJF & Brody King Comment on Dynamite Match, Latest UWN Episode Lineup

– While doing press work for the Amazon action-comedy Heads of State, which also stars John Cena, Idris Elba was asked if he would be interested in working with WWE.

He said: “Yes. Bring it on, baby.”

– Both Brody King and MJF had comments about their match on AEW Dynamite this Wednesday. They will be joined by Anthony Bowens and AR Fox, with the winner getting the #2 spot in the Casino Gauntlet at All In.

King wrote: “This Wednesday with the Home team advantage. Gonna beat @The_MJF‘s ass from Ontario to the 818.”

MJF didn’t reply to King, focusing on Bowens instead. He wrote: “It’s pride month and out of respect I’ll let you get your weird scissor bullshit in before I dismantle you.”

– The latest UWN TV taping happens tomorrow. They announced the following: