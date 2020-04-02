wrestling / News
Ilja Dragunov Earns Future NXT UK Title Show With Battle Royal Win on NXT UK (Pics, Video)
Ilja Dragunov has earned a shot against WALTER for the NXT UK Championship after winning a battle royal on this week’s NXT UK. Dragunov ran through twenty other men on the episode to earn the future title show at a date still to be determined. You can see some video from the match below.
Dragunov and Tyler Bate were the last two competitors and Dragunov countered the Tyler Driver 97, then hit the Torpedo Moscow for the win.
Competitors are making their way to the ring for the #NXTUK battle royal!@Tyler_Bate & @trentseven are focused and ready! pic.twitter.com/LP1pHszczM
— NXT UK (@NXTUK) April 2, 2020
Here comes @UNBESIEGBAR_ZAR!#NXTUK pic.twitter.com/WH3Mp6rMDB
— NXT UK (@NXTUK) April 2, 2020
Could the impressive @RidgeWWE win the entire #BattleRoyal?#NXTUK pic.twitter.com/9GUoAuNc8X
— NXT UK (@NXTUK) April 2, 2020
OH…..NO!
Was the #WrestlingGenius outsmarted on #NXTUK? pic.twitter.com/ldMMJtkhUh
— NXT UK (@NXTUK) April 2, 2020
Adios, @Flash_Morgan!#NXTUK pic.twitter.com/ua3OsNDNeN
— NXT UK (@NXTUK) April 2, 2020
Perhaps @AKidWrestler is a bit of a #WrestlingGenius with THAT strategy!#NXTUK pic.twitter.com/nKYqrO0LEa
— NXT UK (@NXTUK) April 2, 2020
The POWER of @RidgeWWE is a spectacle!#NXTUK pic.twitter.com/ZOCkUcvDqI
— NXT UK (@NXTUK) April 2, 2020
.@NoamDar with the sneak attack!#NXTUK pic.twitter.com/TebLrAWr7Y
— NXT UK (@NXTUK) April 2, 2020
.@JosephConners just distracted @RidgeWWE!
That's going to be TROUBLE down the line…#NXTUK pic.twitter.com/ivpnN4m7Ea
— NXT UK (@NXTUK) April 2, 2020
Every man for HIMSELF!
Just ask @trentseven & @Tyler_Bate!#NXTUK pic.twitter.com/yvOYDsQv0i
— NXT UK (@NXTUK) April 2, 2020
.@NoamDar capitalizes and throws out @Jordan_Devlin1!#NXTUK pic.twitter.com/R4sJjqxtrc
— NXT UK (@NXTUK) April 2, 2020
"He's right behind me, isn't he?" – @NoamDar #NXTUK pic.twitter.com/x7szjaRaAR
— NXT UK (@NXTUK) April 2, 2020
Just when we thought NXT #Cruiserweight Champion @Jordan_Devlin1 had the #BattleRoyal won, that 𝘴𝘯𝘦𝘢𝘬𝘺, 𝘴𝘯𝘦𝘢𝘬𝘺 #ScottishSupernova @NoamDar ELIMINATES him! #NXTUK pic.twitter.com/efhLiDP2J2
— WWE (@WWE) April 2, 2020
We've got the FINAL FOUR in the #BattleRoyal!#NXTUK pic.twitter.com/glsQdSYjT7
— NXT UK (@NXTUK) April 2, 2020
DOWN TO THE FINAL TWO!#NXTUK pic.twitter.com/rAu1PTrXZu
— NXT UK (@NXTUK) April 2, 2020
A beautiful SHOOTING STAR PRESS!#NXTUK pic.twitter.com/wW6SCboSfD
— NXT UK (@NXTUK) April 2, 2020
What a CLOTHESLINE by @UNBESIEGBAR_ZAR!!#NXTUK pic.twitter.com/SEiI4ddacg
— NXT UK (@NXTUK) April 2, 2020
The HEART of @UNBESIEGBAR_ZAR & @Tyler_Bate on FULL display here!!!#NXTUK pic.twitter.com/gznRrohwm3
— NXT UK (@NXTUK) April 2, 2020
.@Tyler_Bate hangs on with ONE HAND!#NXTUK pic.twitter.com/H7oyDVmoLe
— NXT UK (@NXTUK) April 2, 2020
The NUMBER ONE CONTENDER for the #NXTUK Championship is @UNBESIEGBAR_ZAR! Outlasted 19 other competitors in the #BattleRoyal!
👏👏👏👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/jxkuchDtuN
— NXT UK (@NXTUK) April 2, 2020
