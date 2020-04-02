wrestling / News

Ilja Dragunov Earns Future NXT UK Title Show With Battle Royal Win on NXT UK (Pics, Video)

April 2, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Ilja Dragunov

Ilja Dragunov has earned a shot against WALTER for the NXT UK Championship after winning a battle royal on this week’s NXT UK. Dragunov ran through twenty other men on the episode to earn the future title show at a date still to be determined. You can see some video from the match below.

Dragunov and Tyler Bate were the last two competitors and Dragunov countered the Tyler Driver 97, then hit the Torpedo Moscow for the win.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Ilja Dragunov, NXT UK, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading