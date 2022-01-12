wrestling / News
Impact News: Hard to Kill Dark Match Released, Next Taping Dates
January 12, 2022
Impact Wrestling has released the dark match from Hard to Kill on its subscriber platforms. The company released the Havok vs. Savannah Evans match on Impact! Plus and YouTube Ultimate Insiders:
.@SavannahEvansNV vs @FearHavok is this week's Digital Exclusive Match, streaming now on @IMPACTPlusApp & IMPACT Ultimate Insiders on YouTube!
IMPACT PLUS: https://t.co/btnhuXWWEj
Ultimate Insiders: https://t.co/sGWkFwXFOr pic.twitter.com/tknpI1NylV
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 11, 2022
– As PWInsider notes, Impact’s next taping dates are January 21st and 22nd in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
