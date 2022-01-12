wrestling / News

Impact News: Hard to Kill Dark Match Released, Next Taping Dates

January 12, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling has released the dark match from Hard to Kill on its subscriber platforms. The company released the Havok vs. Savannah Evans match on Impact! Plus and YouTube Ultimate Insiders:

As PWInsider notes, Impact’s next taping dates are January 21st and 22nd in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Hard to Kill, Impact Wrestling

