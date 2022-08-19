wrestling / News
Impact News: KUSHIDA & Motor City Machine Guns Get Trios Name, Killer Kelly Beats Savannah Evans
– KUSHIDA and the Motor City Machine Guns have an official trios name as of tonight’s Impact Wrestling. Thursday night’s show saw the three challenged by Violent By Design to a six-man tag team match next week, and they came up with the name of Time Machine:
I’ve waited a long time to see this it’s been a dream of mine to have these 3 men team together in an @IMPACTWRESTLING ring.#IMPACTonAXSTV https://t.co/g2Lufs5AeX
— Scott D'Amore (@ScottDAmore) August 19, 2022
– Killer Kelly defeated Savannah Evans on tonight’s show after Kelly confronted Tasha Steelz earlier in the show:
.@Kelly_WP looks @RealTSteelz right in the eyes as she scores a submission victory over @SavannahEvansNV. #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/N0CXTBYKYo
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) August 19, 2022
