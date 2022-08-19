wrestling / News

Impact News: KUSHIDA & Motor City Machine Guns Get Trios Name, Killer Kelly Beats Savannah Evans

August 18, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
KUSHIDA Motor City Machine Guns Impact Wrestling Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

– KUSHIDA and the Motor City Machine Guns have an official trios name as of tonight’s Impact Wrestling. Thursday night’s show saw the three challenged by Violent By Design to a six-man tag team match next week, and they came up with the name of Time Machine:

– Killer Kelly defeated Savannah Evans on tonight’s show after Kelly confronted Tasha Steelz earlier in the show:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Impact Wrestling, KUSHIDA, Motor City Machine Guns, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading