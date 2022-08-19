Impact News: KUSHIDA & Motor City Machine Guns Get Trios Name, Killer Kelly Beats Savannah Evans

– KUSHIDA and the Motor City Machine Guns have an official trios name as of tonight’s Impact Wrestling. Thursday night’s show saw the three challenged by Violent By Design to a six-man tag team match next week, and they came up with the name of Time Machine:

I’ve waited a long time to see this it’s been a dream of mine to have these 3 men team together in an @IMPACTWRESTLING ring.#IMPACTonAXSTV https://t.co/g2Lufs5AeX — Scott D'Amore (@ScottDAmore) August 19, 2022

– Killer Kelly defeated Savannah Evans on tonight’s show after Kelly confronted Tasha Steelz earlier in the show: