Impact News: Brian Cage Worked Slammiversary Hurt, Impact to Be a Slammiversary Recap, Creative Team Still In Dallas
July 9, 2019
– Brian Cage had a rough time during his match with Michael Elgin on Slammiversary. PWInsider reports that Cage worked the match in a lot of pain due to his current back issues.
– This week’s Impact will be a special looking at Slammiversary, featuring content that was filmed over the weekend. The site notes that the plan is to make it like the old Reaction specials and if it works, it may be an ongoing thing after major PPVs.
– The creative team for Impact stayed in Dallas on Monday to work on future plans while the roster headed home.
