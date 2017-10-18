Impact News: Video & Pic From Gail Kim’s Halloween Photo Shoot, Allie Training Hard For Bound For Glory

– Impact posted video and a picture from Gail Kim’s Halloween-themed Knockouts photo shoot. You can see them below:

See the rest of these amazing pics on our website NOW! ··· Knockout Halloween photos at www.impactwrestling.com doing my best Amber impression from the Sucker Punch movie. Amazing hair and makeup by @makeupbycarolinevh A post shared by IMPACT (@impactwrestling) on Oct 18, 2017 at 10:23am PDT

– Allie discussed her involvement in the upcoming Fatal Four-Way match for the Knockouts Championship at Bound for Glory on November 5 in a new video. You can see the video below, in which she says she’s training extremely hard for the match. She said that while some of her opponents are “really mean,” good always wins and she will show people that she’s a true champion: