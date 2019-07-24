Impact News: The North Look at Bad Impact Matches, Rich Swann Set For Alpha-1 Show, Stars Advertised For California Shows

– The North hosted a live stream on Impact’s Twitch channel on Tuesday night, taking a look at infamously bad Impact Wrestling matches. You can watch that here.

– Impact is advertising Scott Steiner, Jordynne Grace and Petey Williams as a team for their End of Summer tour in California in August, which includes their Unbreakable show for Impact plus on August 2nd.

– Alpha-1 Wrestling has announced that RIch Swann will compete at their Purge IV show on August 18th in Hamilton, Ontario. You can find out more at the link in the below tweet.