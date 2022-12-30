Impact, NWA, Kurt Angle & More Pay Tribute to Don West Following His Passing

The wrestling world took to social media to react to the passing of Don West on Friday. As reported, the TNA & Impact commentator passed on Friday at the age of 59. Impact and the NWA posted to their Twitter accounts to comment on West’s passing, as did Kurt Angle, Christopher Daniels, Josh Alexander and more. You can see some of those below:

"Today we mourn the loss of a special person, but let’s also stop and celebrate the amazing life of our friend and brother, Don West." Read @ScottDAmore's full statement on the passing of Don West: https://t.co/GqsA127otR — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) December 30, 2022

The NWA is saddened to hear of the passing of legendary wrestling broadcaster Don West. Our thoughts and prayers are with him, his family and the wrestling community. pic.twitter.com/MZsrxCD3yr — NWA (@nwa) December 30, 2022

AEW joins the wrestling world in mourning the passing of Don West. Our thoughts are with his family, his friends and his fans. pic.twitter.com/JFlu82f607 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 30, 2022

Sorry to hear about the passing of Impact Wrestling Commentator Don West. Don was an incredible man with so much energy. My Prayers go to his family. #RIPDon pic.twitter.com/mXJkVWblWQ — Kurt Angle (@RealKurtAngle) December 30, 2022

Rest In Peace Don West. You were an incredible person to work with, and I thank you for the excitement you brought to calling our matches. You will be missed. — Christopher Daniels (@facdaniels) December 30, 2022

The voice of TNA/@IMPACTWRESTLING passed away today. So many iconic moments & calls forever burned into my memory in his voice. I never met the man, but he’s loved by everyone I’ve met that knew him. He made a mark & will never be forgotten. RIP Don West 🙏♥️🙌 — Josh Alexander (@Walking_Weapon) December 30, 2022

I am very sorry to hear of the passing of Don West. He was a fun loving guy & very passionate guy. Condolences to his family, friends & fans. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/dzm1nPeLTn — taz (@OfficialTAZ) December 30, 2022

One of the greatest of all time, and one of the reasons I loved TNA growing up. RIP DON WEST. pic.twitter.com/ogacGKt9Br — Death Machine (@TheSamiCallihan) December 30, 2022

RIP Don West. Truly devastating news. A great friend and someone who had one of the most infectious personalities I’ve ever known. A true joy to be around all of the time. I cherish the laughs, conversations and fun times we had together. Godspeed my friend. 😢 — Frankie Kazarian (@FrankieKazarian) December 30, 2022

RIP DON WEST! An absolute legend!!! You will be missed!!! https://t.co/YK6VjYpqKI — Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) December 30, 2022

Don West was a force of nature. He threw his whole being into everything he did. We've been able to talk on the phone with D-Dub a few times in recent months, and even as he was battling devastating illness, that personality shone through. God speed DW. RIP. pic.twitter.com/LE3WAtLyPr — Nick Aldis (@RealNickAldis) December 30, 2022

Saddened to learn about the passing of Don West. Had great experiences every time I interacted with him. Don was one of the good guys, who was overflowing with passion & enthusiasm. My condolences go out to his family. Love this clip of Don expressing his passion for the biz. pic.twitter.com/m8XGZbGDnS — MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) December 30, 2022

Broken-hearted to hear about the passing of Don West…. Heaven gained the greatest salesman. Prayers to his family. #RIP #oneofakind 💔🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/0G5hhqgtJr — Dixie Carter (@TNADixie) December 30, 2022

Don West was a huge voice in my childhood man. RIP Don — ᵂⁱˡˡ ᴼˢᵖʳᵉᵃʸ • ウィル・オスプレイ (@WillOspreay) December 30, 2022

RIP Don West! A great man in every sense of the word! LOVE YOU BROTHER!!! The world lost another amazing person to this terrible disease is not having your amazing spirit around anymore is all of our loss! Today I will celebrate the man you where and the legacy you left! — Eric Young (@TheEricYoung) December 30, 2022

RIP Don West. Don was a caring & colorful human being. One of a kind. He made “work” in TNA fun traveling in the “mini van of love”. Nothing but smiles thinking about him right now. Godspeed Don. — Pat"Simn Dmnd"Kenney (@ImEdHeavy) December 30, 2022

So very sorry to hear that my old friend Don West has passed away. In the early days of TNA, he and his wonderful wife Terri were gracious enough to let me stay at their home in Nashville. Such a kind person. So many laughs. My thoughts are with his family today. #RIPDonWest — Shark Boy (@SharkBoy24_7) December 30, 2022

Godspeed to the great Don West. He was a true treasure to the wrestling industry and more importantly, a great man.#RIP 🙏 pic.twitter.com/sXsUIrUveL — My World with Jeff Jarrett (@MyWorldPod) December 30, 2022

DON WEST I LOVE YOU FOREVER — The Iron Sheik (@the_ironsheik) December 30, 2022

Don West made everything he was part of better. The ultimate hype man with a larger than life personality and an infectious passion and energy. An integral part of building TNA. RIP Don, you’ll be missed. 🙏🏻 — Austin Aries (@AustinAries) December 30, 2022

Rest In Peace Don West. Such a sweet man. My thoughts go out to his loved ones. — Brian Heffron aka The Blue Meanie (@BlueMeanieBWO) December 30, 2022

RIP Don West. An incredibly fun, thoughtful and caring man. So many great memories. You will be missed my friend. — SONJAY (@sonjaydutterson) December 30, 2022

Our heart hurts today. Rest easy Don West. 💔🙏 pic.twitter.com/SEnVVkCs1B — #StarrcastV (@StarrcastEvents) December 30, 2022

RIP Don West — Chris Bey (@DashingChrisBey) December 30, 2022

Very sad to see that Don West passed. He represented the best of professional wrestling: kindness and unbridled enthusiasm. May he and his loved ones find peace. https://t.co/spfd3K6d5m — Ian Riccaboni (@IanRiccaboni) December 30, 2022

RIP to the ultimate salesman. Much love Don West. I’m so happy I told you how much i enjoyed you the one time we crossed paths. https://t.co/SEavanAJaK — Funches (@RonFunches) December 30, 2022

RIP Don West — The Bunny 🐇 (@AllieWrestling) December 30, 2022

It's another sad day in the wrestling world, beloved TNA commentator Don West has passed away at age 59. We send our sincerest condolences to his family, friends and fans the world over. May they find comfort in the wonderful memories left behind during this most difficult time. pic.twitter.com/eknnPtcLk6 — CauliflowerAlleyClub (@CACReunion) December 30, 2022