Impact, NWA, Kurt Angle & More Pay Tribute to Don West Following His Passing

December 30, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Don West Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

The wrestling world took to social media to react to the passing of Don West on Friday. As reported, the TNA & Impact commentator passed on Friday at the age of 59. Impact and the NWA posted to their Twitter accounts to comment on West’s passing, as did Kurt Angle, Christopher Daniels, Josh Alexander and more. You can see some of those below:

