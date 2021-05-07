wrestling / News
Impact Reportedly Planning to Bring Killer Kelly On Board
May 6, 2021 | Posted by
Impact is reportedly set to bring former NXT UK star Killer Kelly into the company, according to a new report. Fightful Select reports that the company has had almost immediate plans to sign Kelly, who worked the Impact Wrestling tapings in November and was part of the Knockouts Tag Team Championship tournament.
While the company was keen on bringing her on, she had returned home after working the taping and Portugal’s embassy had been closed for interviews, making it impossible to travel back to the US. As of now, there is no timetable for when she’ll appear in the company.
Kelly was part of the NXT UK brand from 2018 until January of 2020, which included a run in the 2018 Mae Young Classic.
