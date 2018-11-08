Impact Reportedly Seeking New TV Partner For 2019

– Impact Wrestling is reportedly looking for a new TV partner for next year. PWInsider reports that the company, who has been airing its weekly show on Pop TV, is looking for a potential new network to air on.

Impact’s contract with Pop reportedly ends on December 31st, which could leave the promotion without a contract in the new year. The possible move comes after Pop moved Impact to a later timeslot, moving it from 8 PM ET to 10 PM ET. Impact officials were not said to be informed of the timeslot change until the week before the change.