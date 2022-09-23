wrestling / News
Impact News: Sami Callihan Gets Bloody In Contract Signing, Violent By Design Rises Again
– Sami Callihan ended up bloody in the main event segment of this week’s Impact Wrestling, using it to sign the Barbed Wire Massacre contract. Tonight’s show saw the contract signing between Moose, Steve Maclin and Callihan headline, which led to violence with Maclin stabbed Callihan with the pen. Things erupted into chaos and Moose lured Maclin into a trap before Callihan came out on top and used the blood from his head to sign the contract with a handprint:
.@TheSamiCallihan just signed the contract for Barbed Wire Massacre IN BLOOD. #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/z42JBLqcDy
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) September 23, 2022
– Violent By Design continued its rise from the dead on tonight’s show, as Eric Young and Deaner indoctrinated a host of new recruits:
The revival of violence is here. #IMPACTonAXSTV @TheEricYoung @CodyDeaner pic.twitter.com/uSZ1ufBQL6
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) September 23, 2022
