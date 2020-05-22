wrestling / News
Impact Stars Kimber Lee and Zachary Wentz Get Married
Impact Wrestling stars Kimber Lee and Zachary Wentz are now a married couple. Wentz and Lee both posted to Twitter to announce that they wedded today, with several wrestling luminaries commenting on the news including Sonny Kiss, Joey Janela, Madison Rayne and more.
Lee made her Impact Wrestling debut on the May 12th episode in a win over Havok. She was known as Abbey Laith in NXT where she competed from late 2016 to 2018. Wentz is a member of the Rascalz and has been with Impact since 2017.
You can see the posts below by Wentz, Lee, and others. On behalf of 411, congratulations to the happy couple.
JUST MARRIED!!!!
Mr. and Mrs. Green!!!!!@Kimber_Lee90 pic.twitter.com/SeETPgsIF5
— Zachary Wentz (@zachary_wentz) May 22, 2020
Officially Mrs. Green 💜💚 @zachary_wentz pic.twitter.com/xJafYmMd2R
— Kimber Lee ⓥ (@Kimber_Lee90) May 22, 2020
Congratulations! 💕🥰🎉
— ☀️Sonny Kiss☀️ (@SonnyKissXO) May 22, 2020
Congrats
— “The Bad Boy” Joey Janela (@JANELABABY) May 22, 2020
CONGRATS YOU TWO!!! 💐🥂
— Madison Rayne (@MadisonRayne) May 22, 2020
Congrats!
— ROCKY ROMERO🇵🇷 (@azucarRoc) May 22, 2020
Who knew The Rascalz cleaned up so well ?!? BIGGEST CONGRATS to @zachary_wentz & @Kimber_Lee90 on their wedding today !! What a beautiful day 💚 pic.twitter.com/xICJ6SFdkw
— LL Cool Trey (@TheTreyMiguel) May 22, 2020
Dope! Congratulations!!
— Proud~N~Powerful Ortiz (@Ortiz_Powerful) May 22, 2020
Congratulations to you both, @Kimber_Lee90 you're a Queen, so beautiful and kind. Zach you a mess but we all love you! Frfr I wish you all the love and happiness God has to offer! 💚 https://t.co/iaSaiVwJQX
— Big Swole 💪🏾 (@SwoleWorld) May 22, 2020
So happy for you two!!! Congratulations @zachary_wentz and @Kimber_Lee90 ❤️💍 https://t.co/ddl0pa1s0F
— Wera Loca (@TheTayaValkyrie) May 21, 2020
