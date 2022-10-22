wrestling / News
Impact Taping Results From Las Vegas (SPOILERS)
Impact Wrestling taped several weeks of TV last night at Sam’s Town Casino in Las Vegas, including the start of the X Division title tournament. Here are the spoilers, via PWInsider:
* Black Taurus def. Laredo Kid in a X Division tournament quarterfinal match.
* Trey Miguel def. Alan Angels in a X Division tournament quarterfinal match.
* PJ Black def. Yuya Uemura in a X Division tournament quarterfinal match.
* Mike Bailey def. Kenny King in a X Division tournament quarterfinal match.
* Tasha Steelz had Savannah Evans attack someone Steelz was scheduled to face.
* Josh Alexander & Frankie Kazarian def. Aussie Open
* Chris Bey def. Tommy Dreamer. Moose argued wit Bully Ray and tripped Bey.
* Savannah Evans def. Jessicka
* Matt Cardona def. Alex Shelley. The Major Players attacked the Motor City Machine Guns before Heath and Rhino made the save.
* Joe Hendry def. Raj Singh.
* Mickie James, Jordynne Grace & Taylor Wilde def. VXT & Gisele Shaw.
* Street Fight: PCO def. Eddie Edwards
* Sami Callihan vs. Eric Young didn’t happen. Violence by Design, with new member Alan Angels, attacked Callihan.
* Ace Austin def. Moose after Bully Ray distracted him.
