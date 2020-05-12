wrestling / News
Impact Wrestling Releases Aftershock First Look Preview
– As previously reported, Impact Wrestling is debuting a new post-show discussion on YouTube following tonight’s episode on AXS TV. The show will be hosted by Impact EVP Don Callis and star Jimmy Jacobs. AXS TV released more details on the upcoming debut, which is tiled IMPACT: Aftershock. The show will feature Callis and Jacobs providing exclusive insight after each episode of Impact.
The show will debut at 10:00 pm EST and will be available through Impact’s YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, Twitch, and Impact Plus channels, along with ImpactWrestling.com and AXS.tv. Tonight’s episode will feature the “Demon Assassin” Rosemary as a guest to break down the No. 1 Contenders Tournament for the World Championship.
Impact released a preview clip for tonight’s Aftershock episode, which you can view below.
