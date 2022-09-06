Impact Wrestling Announces Details for Victory Road and TV Tapings in Nashville

– Impact Wrestling issued the following announcement on this month’s Victory Road event and Victory Road Fallout TV tapings in Nashville, Tennessee:

IMPACT Wrestling Brings Back-To-Back Nights Of Pro Wrestling Action To Nashville, Led By “Victory Road” on Friday night, September 23

Victory Road Features 3-Way Barbed Wire Massacre Match

IMPACT Wrestling presents 2-nights of action-packed pro wrestling on Friday and Saturday, September 23-24 – both originating from Skyway Studios in Nashville.

The action kicks off Friday, September 23, with “Victory Road,” airing LIVE on IMPACT Plus and YouTube. Then, on Saturday, September 24, IMPACT presents “Victory Road Fallout” as the company’s television trucks will capture all of the in-ring action for an upcoming episode of IMPACT’s flagship weekly TV show, #IMPACTonAXSTV (Thursday, 8 p.m. ET on AXS TV)

In advance of the Nashville shows, former 2-time IMPACT World Champion Eddie Edwards and Steve Maclin, a former corporal in the U.S. Marine Corps turned pro wrestler, will be in Nashville, talking with the media and more on Wednesday & Thursday, September 14-15.

IMPACT Wrestling has a long, rich history in Nashville and the city hosted the company’s 20-year celebration show, “Slammiversary,” this past June.

EDDIE EDWARDS

Eddie is one of the most decorated wrestlers in IMPACT Wrestling history. He is a 2-time former World Champion, a 2-time former X-Division Champion, a 5-time former World Tag Team Champion and more. He is the eighth Triple Crown Winner in company history. A Boston native who still lives in Boston, Eddie has been a pro wrestler for 20 years and was trained by veteran Killer Kowalski. A diehard Boston sports fan who often incorporates the popular Celtics green into his ring gear, Eddie aligned with the Honor No More faction earlier this year. Eddie’s wife, Alisha, also wrestles for IMPACT. Eddie is in the main event of the “Bound For Glory” showcase event of the year on Friday, October 7, when he challenges Josh Alexander for the World Championship.

STEVE MACLIN

Steve made his pro wrestling debut in 2013 and he spent about 7 years wrestling for WWE before joining IMPACT Wrestling in June 2021. The biggest match of his career is Friday, September 23 in Nashville, when he faces Moose and Sami Callihan in a match that promises violence, brutality and bloodshed – Barbed Wire Massacre. For only the fifth time in IMPACT’s 20-year history, Barbed Wire Massacre is back – and this will be the first time ever that it will be contested under Triple Threat rules. Steve served 4 years in the United States Marine Corps with 2nd Battalion 8th Marines from 2007-2011. He was honorably discharged as a corporal in the infantry as an 0331 Machine Gunner. Maclin had tours to Afghanistan in 2009 and 2011. Away from the ring, Maclin enjoys comic books, video games, his 3 dogs and spending time with his girlfriend, fellow wrestler Deonna Purrazzo. Maclin also is finishing his bachelor’s degree online in psychology with a focus on mental health.

All the IMPACT stars will be in Nashville for the September 23-24 shows, including World Champion Josh Alexander, X-Division Champion “Speedball” Mike Bailey and Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace, along with Mickie James, Brian Myers, Chris Sabin, Eric Young, Rosemary, Heath and others.

Many of the matches for the Nashville shows will be announced in the coming weeks, but surprises are certain, too, including wrestlers making their IMPACT Wrestling debut.

Tickets for the IMPACT shows on Friday & Saturday, September 23-24, in Nashville:

FRIDAY: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/impact-wrestling-presents-victory-road-tickets-396105792087?aff=ebdsoporgprofile

SATURDAY: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/impact-wrestling-presents-victory-road-fallout-tickets-396572618377?aff=FalloutSocials