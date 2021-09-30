Impact Wrestling Announces That Sami Callihan Is Injured in Attack by Moose & W. Morrissey

– Ahead of tonight’s IMPACT! on AXS TV, Impact Wrestling has announced that Sami Callihan was attacked backstage and injured by Moose and W. Morrissey. Per Impact, Callihan suffered a leg injury, and a video was shown of the aftermath of the attack, with Callihan being put on a stretcher and taken away in an ambulance.

As noted, Sami Callihan reportedly suffered a broken leg at the Impact TV tapings this month and had to undergo surgery as a result. This tweet by Impact likely helps write him off TV for the time being to deal with his real-life leg break.

Additionally, PWInsider reports that Callihan is currently resting at his home in Iowa. His injury is expected to keep him on the shelf until about mid-22 at the earliest.