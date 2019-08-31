wrestling / News

Various News: Highlights for This Week’s Impact Wrestling, Volador Wins CMLL IGP

August 31, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Impact Wrestling Pursuit Twitch AEW logo

– Impact Wrestling released some video highlights for this week’s show. You can check those out below.






– Volador won this week’s 2019 CMLL International Grand Prix. You can check out the announcement from CMLL and an image from the event below.

CMLL, Impact Wrestling, Volador Jr., Jeffrey Harris

