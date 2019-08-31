wrestling / News
Various News: Highlights for This Week’s Impact Wrestling, Volador Wins CMLL IGP
August 31, 2019 | Posted by
– Impact Wrestling released some video highlights for this week’s show. You can check those out below.
– Volador won this week’s 2019 CMLL International Grand Prix. You can check out the announcement from CMLL and an image from the event below.
🇲🇽 REVIVE EL EMOCIONANTE GRAND PRIX 2019 🇺🇸 🇵🇷
Una intensa noche se ha vivido en la Arena Mexico y tu podrás disfrutarla en unos minutos más a través de nuestro canal oficial de YouTube. https://t.co/XPtCl7RnOB
➡️ #GrandPrixCMLL pic.twitter.com/CPKO4x2gcF
— Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) August 31, 2019
