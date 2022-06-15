Impact Wrestling Hypes Next Month’s Against All Odds

Impact Wrestling is hyping up their Against All Odds show that takes place next month. The company issued a press release promoting the July 1st Impact Plus event, which takes place at 8 PM ET and airs on their streaming service as well as YouTube For IMPACT Ultimate Insiders. It will be followed by a taping for Impact Wrestling’s weekly show, with the taping titled “Southern Hospitality,” on July 2nd:

IMPACT Wrestling Brings 2 Nights Of High-Energy Pro Wrestling Action To Center Stage In Atlanta, Including LIVE “Against All Odds” On Friday, July 1

Former Atlanta Falcons Player-Turned-Pro Wrestler Moose & Knockouts Star Jordynne Grace Will Be In Atlanta on June 22-23

IMPACT Wrestling presents back-to-back nights of action-packed live pro wrestling on Friday and Saturday, July 1 and July 2 – both originating from Center Stage in Atlanta, a venue rich in pro wrestling history.

The action kicks off Friday, July 1, with AGAINST ALL ODDS, airing LIVE starting at 8 p.m. ET and streaming on IMPACT Plus and YouTube for IMPACT Ultimate Insiders. Then, on Saturday, July 2, IMPACT presents SOUTHERN HOSTILITY as the company’s television trucks will capture all of the in-ring action for an upcoming episode of IMPACT’s flagship weekly TV show, #IMPACTonAXSTV (Thursday, 8 p.m. ET on AXS TV in the U.S., Fight Network in Canada and Impact Insiders on YouTube.)

In advance of the Atlanta shows, former IMPACT World Champion Moose & former Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace will be in Atlanta, talking with the media and more on Wednesday & Thursday, June 22-23.

The upcoming IMPACT shows in Atlanta are the first for IMPACT in Atlanta since 2020. IMPACT held its 2007 BOUND FOR GLORY extravaganza in Atlanta, as well as shows in the city in 2011 and 2012.

Moose is a former IMPACT World Champion, with a record-setting championship run.

Quinn Ojinnaka, the real-life Moose, played for four teams over seven seasons in the National Football League after being drafted by the Falcons in the 5th round in 2006. He played for the Falcons from 2006-2010. As a rookie in 2006, he played in 11 games. In 2007, Ojinnaka played in 11 games and had seven starts at left tackle.

Ojinnaka’s NFL career also included time with the New England Patriots, where he was teammates with legendary quarterback Tom Brady while playing for one of the best NFL head coaches in history, Bill Belichick.

Ojinnaka played 62 NFL games after playing at Syracuse University.

Moose and Bill Goldberg, another fellow former Atlanta Falcons player, are the only former NFL players from the modern era to have gone from the NFL to become the World Champion of a pro wrestling company.

In fact, there are only four others in addition to Moose & Goldberg to have ever gone from the NFL to World Championship glory in pro wrestling, including Bronko Nagurski, who is a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The others are Ernie Ladd, Dick the Bruiser and Gus Sonnenberg.

Sports Illustrated spotlighted Moose and his record-setting journey from the NFL to IMPACT World Champion: https://tinyurl.com/r8hdutuy.

Jordynne Grace is the first Knockouts Triple Crown winner in company history as she is a former Digital Media Champion, Knockouts World Champion and Knockouts Tag Team Champion.

A Texas native who has been wrestling professionally since 2011, Jordynne also has excelled as a powerlifter. She holds the World Natural Powerlifting Federation (WNPF) Georgia State and National Record in the squat (320 pounds), bench press (210 pounds) and deadlift (355 pounds) in the 165-pound weight-class.

Jordynne ranked No. 12 of the top 100 female singles wrestlers in the Pro Wrestling Illustrated Women’s 100 in 2020.

All the IMPACT stars will be in Atlanta for the July 1-2 shows, including World Champion Josh Alexander, X-Division Champion Ace Austin and Knockouts World Champion Tasha Steelz, along with The Good Brothers (Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson), Mickie James, Eddie Edwards, Brian Myers, Chris Sabin, Eric Young, Madison Rayne, Rosemary, Rhino, Heath and others.

Many of the matches for the Atlanta shows will be announced in the coming weeks, but surprises are certain, too, including wrestlers making their IMPACT Wrestling debut.

Tickets for the IMPACT shows at Center Stage in Atlanta: https://www.ticketmaster.com/impact-wrestling-tickets/artist/2724080