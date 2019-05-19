wrestling / News

Impact Wrestling Issues An Apology For Show Never Returning From Commercial Break

May 18, 2019 | Posted by Jordan Huie
— Last night’s Impact Wrestling broadcast ended on an odd note, in which a match pitting Michael Elgin against X-Division Champion Rich Swann went to a commercial break and never came back. Though it continued airing on the Twitch.tv stream, this was effectively the end of the broadcast for those watching the Pursuit Channel.

They’ve since sent out a tweet apologizing for the issue, citing a technical glitch, and promised to put the episode on their IMPACT Plus app immediately to make up for it. Their statement is below:

Impact Wrestling, Michael Elgin, Rich Swann, Jordan Huie

