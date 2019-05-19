wrestling / News
Impact Wrestling Issues An Apology For Show Never Returning From Commercial Break
— Last night’s Impact Wrestling broadcast ended on an odd note, in which a match pitting Michael Elgin against X-Division Champion Rich Swann went to a commercial break and never came back. Though it continued airing on the Twitch.tv stream, this was effectively the end of the broadcast for those watching the Pursuit Channel.
They’ve since sent out a tweet apologizing for the issue, citing a technical glitch, and promised to put the episode on their IMPACT Plus app immediately to make up for it. Their statement is below:
We apologize to Pursuit viewers who were not able to watch last night’s @MichaelElgin25 vs @GottaGetSwann main event due to a technical issue.
We’re making this episode available immediately to US users on @IMPACTPlusApp.
Sign up to watch for free! https://t.co/Q9uVFnHPDa pic.twitter.com/OAtw2F3HMD
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) May 18, 2019
